Bairs Foundation Announces Erin Waas as Executive Director

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bairs Foundation board has named Erin Waas as executive director of Bairs Foundation. A seasoned development professional with extensive experience in the philanthropic space, Waas takes charge at a critical time in the organization's history.

Bairs Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides direct financial assistance to plaintiffs and their families to help cover basic living expenses during litigation. The only nonprofit of its kind, Bairs Foundation's mission involves providing low-cost funding to plaintiffs who need help making ends meet while they pursue justice in a personal injury lawsuit.

Prior to joining Bairs Foundation, Waas worked in donor communications at the University at Buffalo and Harvard University, as well as fundraising consulting at Development Guild DDI. This background, combined with her passion for helping underserved populations, makes her perfectly suited to help advance the mission of Bairs Foundation, which celebrated its fifth anniversary last year.

"I was immediately drawn to the Bairs Foundation's work and mission, as it is such a unique – and vital – service that is making a tangible difference in the civil justice space," said Waas. "Coming on board as executive director as we work to expand our reach and redefine pre-litigation lending is an incredible opportunity, and I'm so excited to see what we'll accomplish."

Having supported countless families through the COVID-19 pandemic thus far and on the precipice of exciting expansion in 2022, the Bairs Foundation is in the midst of a pivotal period in its history. The number of requests for funding continues to grow week over week, and the foundation hopes to grow its pool of funds to be able to fulfill more of these requests as awareness spreads.

"We executed an extensive national search to find the best-suited director for our growing foundation, and Erin's experience and energy made her the clear choice to fill this role," said John Bair, founder of Bairs Foundation. "The board and I could not be more thrilled to welcome her to our team."

For more information on Bairs Foundation, visit bairsfoundation.org.

