BaishanCloud Joins mlytics' Multi-CDN Content Delivery Ecosystem

The partnership marks Baishan's commitment to bringing its strong content delivery performance in China and Southeast Asia to more audiences in a hassle-free manner. "With our supreme service performance in the regions, Baishan's network has proven to be highly competitive and offers great values to businesses to succeed there, " says Matt Haentzschel, Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "With this partnership, mlytics's platform and Baishan's network will help more customers increase their web service quality in China and Southeast Asia."

For more information about BaishanCloud Partner Program and how to become a partner, please visit www.baishancloud.com/partner-program.

About BaishanCloud

Founded in April 2015, BaishanCloud (Baishan) is a leading global cloud data service provider specializing in data life cycle management. With a strong emphasis on data interactions and exchanges, Baishan's cloud product suite is comprised of cloud delivery, cloud edge security, and cloud API management.

Baishan now has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Seattle, and Shenzhen as well as R&D centers in Xiamen and Guian.

About mlytics

Founded in 2017, mlytics's goal is to disrupt the cloud industry with Multi CDN technology to provide the best-in-class reliability, performance, and security solution. mlytics has developed a SaaS platform driven by machine learning technology that can help companies at different scales to optimize websites/web apps.

SOURCE BaishanCloud North America