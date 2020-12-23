Bait Your Hooks! New Online Marketplace for Fishing Trips

CHALLIS, Idaho, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online marketplaces are claiming a greater and greater share of the markets, especially in the last few months, even among the most traditionally-minded consumers, including outdoor enthusiasts. One of the most recent entrants in the game is BaitYourHook.com, a new sweet spot for fishing enthusiasts, where you can search for and book your fishing adventures.

What makes BaitYourHook stand out among other websites where you can book a fishing trip is the experience of its creators. BYH, Inc. is better known among the outdoor community as BookYourHunt.com, the world's biggest online marketplace for guided and outfitted hunts. In operation since 2015, BookYourHunt has been showing steady growth, attracting millions of viewers annually, and gained a good reputation in the industry.

"BookYourHunt revolutionized the hunting industry with our state of the art marketplace. A lot of hunters are fishermen as well, and many outfitters offer fishing trips in addition to hunting," says James Reed, President of BYH, Inc., "so expanding into this area was a natural move for us and has been our "second-phase" plan from the start."

BaitYourHook operates globally. The website has a convenient search tool and adjusts to the customer's preferences: you may find a trip close to home, or on a remote exotic location, at all price levels. All offers come with Best Price Guarantee and 24/7 support, and all fishing trips are booked directly from operators. BaitYourHook believes in transparency and honesty, and endorses only sustainable use operations that conduct their business in a legal and responsible manner.

The team of the marketplace are highly skilled in search engine optimization and various forms of online promotion, which ensures that the offers of captains, lodges, outfitters and guides will get the exposure they deserve. So, it didn't come as a surprise that, immediately after launch, the online marketplace was seeing dozens of operators willing to jump on the bandwagon.

Created by outdoor enthusiasts for outdoor enthusiasts, BaitYourHook is perhaps the easiest way to find and book the best fishing trips worldwide for the best price.

