Baited Insect Traps Global Market Report 2022: Climate Change & Expanding Pest Populations Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baited Insect Traps Market - Global outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the baited insect traps market, the US is the leading country globally. Baited insect traps are widely used in the commercial and residential sectors. Climate change-related changes have become a source of steady demand for baited insect traps. Infestation of pests globally has risen with increasing global temperatures following climate change.

The baited insect traps market continues to expand with growing demand for bedbug, ant, termite, and mosquito management services worldwide. Pest management activities are essential to safeguard a population against potentially harmful diseases. The baited insect traps play a critical role in preserving the local economies' health and the food sources from which we benefit.



MARKET DYNAMICS: KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS, AND RESTRAINTS

Market Opportunities & Trends

Continuous Disease Outbreaks Worldwide

Surge in Prevalence of Vector-Borne Diseases

Rising Adoption of Integrated Pest Management Approaches

Market Growth Enablers

Rise in Pesticide Resistance

Expanding Population and Rapid Urbanization

Climate Change & Expanding Pest Populations

Market Restraints

Seasonality and Advent of DIY Insect Traps

Low Penetration Rates in Developing Regions

Difficulties Associated With Measuring Efficacy of Baited Insect Traps

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:



Bait Type: Gel and paste baits for insects are one of the most general formulations used by professionals, particularly for use against termites, cockroaches, and ant infestations. These are also easy to apply, as they often come ready to use. Gel and paste bait formulations are insecticide products created when the active ingredient is combined with food or an attractant carrier.



Segmentation by Bait Type

Gel and Paste Baits

Granular Baits

Liquid Baits

Pest Type: Cockroach bait is a modern pest control used to kill cockroaches at indoor sites. This pest control method effectively exploits the coprophagic and cannibalistic tendencies of cockroaches. Bait roaches come in various forms, including ready-to-use plastic stations and large plastic syringes.



Segmentation by Pest Type

Cockroaches

Ants

Moths & Flies

Bed Bugs

Others

End-user: Regular usage of baited insect traps has become a necessary part of doing business in many commercial applications, especially in hospitality, hospitals, and retail warehouse where the numbers are high. The cost of baited insect traps is considerably smaller than the cost of loss due to pests, which tend to establish positive customer ties.



Segmentation by End-User

Commercial

Hospitality

Hospitals

Commercial Warehousing

Agriculture

Others

Residential

Others

Distribution Channel: Offline sales dominated the baited insect traps market and are expected to grow significantly due to less customer awareness and preference for online purchases. Department stores are retail stores that deliver products of several brands, with all of them assorted into separate departments. Vendors in the baited insect traps market have a lot of opportunities to explore and sell their products through this segment, owing to the immense customer outreach.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Key Vendors

Spectrum Brands

Catchmaster

Henkel

PF Harris

Fujian Blue -touch Products

-touch Products TERRO

Earth Corporation

SC Johnson

Pelsis

Syngenta

Aeroxon

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the baited insect traps market?

2. What is the growth rate of the baited insect traps market?

3. Who are the major players in the baited insect traps market?

4. What are the major factors driving the baited insect traps market growth?

5. Which region is expected to hold the largest share in the sterilization equipment market by 2027?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Bait Type



14 Pest Type



15 End-user



16 Commercial



17 Residential



18 Others



19 Distribution Channel



20 Geography



21 North America



22 Europe



23 APAC



24 Middle East & Africa



25 Latin America



26 Competitive Landscape



27 Company Profiles



28 Report Summary



29 Quantitative Summary



30 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6u3nk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets