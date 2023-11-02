BAIYU Holdings, Inc. Announces Its Entry into the Network Layout of Photovoltaic, Energy Storage Power and Fast Charging Stations, and New Energy Industry Operation Service Business

News provided by

BAIYU Holdings, Inc.

02 Nov, 2023, 07:30 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 2, 2023, BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYU) (the "company") is pleased to announce its expansion of the company's primary business operations. The company is expected to invest in fast charging stations and commercial machine stations, and provide customers with integrated new energy solutions and operations include photovoltaic systems, energy storage power and fast charging stations.

At present, the company is actively expanding its presence in the field of photovoltaic, energy storage power, fast charging stations, and the operation services within the new energy industry. The company adheres to its commitment to excellence in overall operation and maintenance, prioritizing quality, safety, reliability, and efficient service, and providing safer, more convenient and reliable green new energy power service for global quality customers. The Company aims to provide all-round solutions and operations for global new energy storage systems and specialized application fields. The company takes new energy as the main body and new integrated power systems as the development direction. Committed to the fields of new energy systems such as "clean energy, new energy, smart power, smart photovoltaic, fast charging station network operation and maintenance", the company is expected to cooperate with new energy services such as photovoltaic, energy storage, electric power, charging piles and microgrid to provide customers with one-stop integrated power and energy services from design planning, integrated system, efficient operation, intelligent operation and maintenance to upgrading and transformation.

Ms. Ouyang Renmei, CEO of the company, emphasized, "under the background of dual carbon, our company will fully expand the new energy power industry in the future, help the process of global carbon neutrality, and enter the new energy power, photovoltaic and fast charging industries, which is anticipated to improve our company's performance, enhance corporate value and contribute to our growth as a notable corporate brand."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of BAIYU Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" "anticipates", or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations; the demand for the Company's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by BAIYU Holdings, Inc. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BAIYU Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. subsidiary and JD Tech subsidiary signed a service agreement for a payment platform for bulk commodity enterprises

BAIYU Holdings. Inc. (NASDAQ: BYU) (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announced that its subsidiary Shenzhen Tongdow Internet Technology Co., ...

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (Formerly TD Holdings, Inc.) Announces Reverse Stock Split

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (formerly TD Holdings, Inc.) (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service and provider in China, today announced ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.