BAIYU Secures $60 Million Electric Lithium Battery Contract in the U.S. Market

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAIYU Holdings, Inc. ("BAIYU" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BYU), a leading B2B bulk commodity e-commerce platform and supply chain service provider, today announced that the Company, through its subsidiary BMYA New Energy Technology Inc. ("BNET"), has signed a US$60 million purchase and sales contract (the "Contract") for electric lithium batteries with Feng's Auto Parts Inc., a U.S.-based auto parts supplier. The Contract represents the official debut of the Company's proprietary lithium battery brand into the U.S. market, advancing its strategic positioning in the new energy sector.

Pursuant to the Contract, Feng's Auto Parts Inc. agrees to purchase 50,000 sets of electric lithium batteries with a unit price of $1,200 from BNET. Such batteries involved are available in 6V and 12V configurations, with a current capacity ranging from 100Ah to 300Ah. The Company anticipates that all deliveries will be completed by May 2025.

Ms. Ouyang Renmei, Chief Executive Officer of BAIYU Holdings, Inc., commented: "Securing such a significant contract not only reflects our substantial progress in expanding our presence in the energy storage and lithium battery industries, but also highlights the effectiveness of our strategy and the recognition of our industry strength by the U.S. market. We are eager to pursue further opportunities like this to enhance our brand reputation and ultimately deliver greater value to our shareholders."

About BAIYU Holdings, Inc.

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYU) is a leading B2B bulk commodity e-commerce platform and supply chain service provider. Currently, the Company is focused on expanding its new business in photovoltaic, energy storage power, and fast-charging power stations, along with services for the new energy industry. The Company's business involves investing in fast-charging power stations, commercial power stations, and offering integrated new energy solutions and operations that encompass photovoltaic, energy storage, and fast-charging power stations. It offers comprehensive solutions and operations for global new energy storage systems and specialized sectors. With a central focus on new energy and an orientation towards integrated power systems, the Company is dedicated to fields like clean energy, smart power, intelligent photovoltaic, and the operation and maintenance of fast-charging station outlets. For more information, please visit www.baiyuglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

