Baja Fresh Celebrates National Burrito Day with $5 Baja Burrito Offer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh® Mexican Grill (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, is giving burrito lovers a great reason to celebrate one of the most delicious food holidays of the year.

To celebrate National Burrito Day on April 2, 2026, Baja Fresh will be offering $5 Baja Burritos with chicken.* The brand's iconic Baja Burrito is filled with chicken, cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Spice it up and personalize every bite with our Salsa Bar featuring a variety of options made fresh daily.

Baja Fresh Celebrates National Burrito Day with $5 Baja Burrito with Chicken Offer

"National Burrito Day is one of the most exciting food holidays of the year so we are thrilled to be celebrating by offering guests one of our signature burritos at an incredible value," said Logan Reves, VP of Restaurant Operations at Baja Fresh. "It's the perfect reason for longtime Baja Fresh fans and new guests to stop into one of our restaurants on April 2nd and enjoy a Baja Burrito with chicken for only five bucks."

Plus, Club Baja™ Rewards members that make any purchase on National Burrito Day will receive a $5 off $20 offer loaded directly to their Club Baja™ Rewards account!

*Valid in-store only at participating locations. Limit one per person. Upgrades additional. No login or loyalty account required.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 70 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information about Baja Fresh, please visit www.BajaFresh.com.

SOURCE Baja Fresh