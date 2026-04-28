Baja Fresh Launches New California Burritos Packed with Flavor in Every Bite

Baja Fresh brings a Bold Twist to West Coast Classic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh® Mexican Grill (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, is turning up the flavor with the launch of its new California Burritos, a limited-time menu offering that delivers a fresh, bold twist on the iconic west coast style burrito.

California Burritos: choice of fire-grilled steak or chicken, Baja papas with diced peppers and onions, queso, melted jack & cheddar cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapenos and guacamole wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Baja Fresh Now Serving California Burritos in Stores Nationwide

"Just when guests thought our burritos couldn't get any better, we've turned up the flavor on a fan favorite menu item with fresh ingredients, fire-grilled proteins, crispy potatoes and our signature queso," said Logan Reves, VP of Restaurant Operations at Baja Fresh. "The California Burrito satisfies cravings and will bring a taste of California-inspired flavor that we are confident will keep our guests coming back for more."

The new California Burritos are available now through July 20, 2026, at participating locations nationwide.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 70 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information about Baja Fresh, please visit www.BajaFresh.com.

SOURCE Baja Fresh