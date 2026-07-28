Baja Fresh Serves Up New Deliciously Crispy Diablo Limited Time Offerings

The Perfect Balance of Crispy Crunch, Fiery Spice and Fresh Flavor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh® Mexican Grill (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain is turning up the heat this summer with the launch of its all-new flavor-packed Crispy Diablo lineup. Available for a limited time, three new product offerings combine our fiery Diablo salsa with perfectly crispy chicken or shrimp and Baja Fresh's signature fresh ingredients served in a bowl, burrito or taco combo.

The new Crispy Diablo items include:

Baja Fresh Now Serving New Crispy Diablo Limited Time Menu Offerings

Crispy Diablo Bowl: choice of crispy chicken or shrimp served over lime rice with diablo salsa, black beans, mixed cabbage, pico, cilantro & a lime wedge

Crispy Diablo Burrito: choice of crispy chicken or shrimp, diablo salsa, lime rice, black beans, mixed cabbage, pico & cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Crispy Diablo Taco Combo: two corn tortillas filled with crispy chicken or shrimp, diablo salsa, mixed cabbage, pico & cilantro, served with lime rice, black or pinto beans & a lime wedge

"The new Crispy Diablo entrées deliver everything our guests love in one bite – perfectly crispy protein, bold layers of flavor and all the fresh ingredients that define Baja Fresh," said Logan Reves, VP of Restaurant Operations at Baja Fresh. "Made fresh to order, the Crispy Diablo items showcase Baja Fresh's commitment to serving premium ingredients without compromising on flavor. We invite guests to try these new Crispy Diablo entrées and spice up their lunch or dinner."

The Crispy Diablo offerings are available for a limited time, now through October 19, 2026, at participating locations nationwide.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 70 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information about Baja Fresh, please visit www.BajaFresh.com.

SOURCE Baja Fresh