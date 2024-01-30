Baja Fresh® Introduces a Flavor Fiesta with the Delectable Tres Quesadillas

Baja Fresh

30 Jan, 2024, 14:26 ET

Tres Quesadillas Now Available in Stores for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The excitement is building up at Baja Fresh® Mexican Grill (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, who is raising the bar with the arrival of the new Tres Quesadillas.

Now available to guests and cheese enthusiasts of every kind, discover the following line up of limited time quesadillas:

Tres Quesadillas is Now Available!
  • Stuffed Queso: Melted jack and cheddar cheese with fire-grilled steak, roasted veggies, and queso in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy chile aioli.
  • Southwest: Melted jack and cheddar cheese with fire-grilled chicken, roasted veggies, roasted yellow corn, and black beans in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy chile aioli.
  • Diablo: Melted jack cheese with choice of fire-grilled chicken or steak, roasted veggies, and diablo sauce in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of Diablo sauce.

"Our Tres Quesadillas brings a burst of flavor to every bite, embodying the essence of a true Mexican fiesta – a celebration of taste that will leave your palate delighted," said April Fogle, brand leader of Baja Fresh. "Indulge in a limited-time flavor sensation as Baja Fresh invites guests to savor the perfect blend of cheeses, premium ingredients, and bold sauces."

Tres Quesadillas will be available at participating Baja Fresh locations nationwide until April 22, 2024.

About Baja Fresh
Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 80 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information on Baja Fresh, please visit www.BajaFresh.com.

