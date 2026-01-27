Baja Fresh Turns Up the Flavor with New Blackened Citrus Menu Items

Boldly Seasoned to Perfection and Bursting with Flavor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh® Mexican Grill ( www.BajaFresh.com ), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, has crafted all new Blackened Citrus menu offerings that will come in a bowl, burrito and taco combo. The all-new vibrant orange citrus salsa complements Baja Fresh's fire-grilled proteins and fresh ingredients delivering a flavor experience that's indulgent and perfectly balanced.

Blackened Citrus Bowl ~ blackened fish or shrimp & orange salsa served over lime rice with black beans, mixed cabbage, chili lime dressing, avocado slices, cilantro & a lime wedge

Blackened Citrus Menu Items Now Available at Baja Fresh Locations Nationwide

Blackened Citrus Burrito ~ blackened fish or shrimp, orange salsa, lime rice, black beans, mixed cabbage, chili lime dressing, avocado slices & cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Blackened Citrus Taco Combo ~ two corn tortillas filled with blackened fish or shrimp, orange salsa, mixed cabbage, chili lime dressing, avocado slices & cilantro, served with lime rice, black or pinto beans & a lime wedge

"Our new Blackened Citrus menu items bring together your choice of smoky, seasoned protein with a bright citrus finish to create a bold and balanced flavor," said Logan Reves, VP of Restaurant Operations at Baja Fresh. "Baja Fresh remains true to its roots of serving fresh, flavorful food while still being innovative, giving customers another reason to stop into their local restaurant and enjoy something new on our menu."

The new Blackened Citrus menu items are available now through April 20, 2026, at participating locations nationwide.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 70 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information about Baja Fresh, please visit www.BajaFresh.com .

