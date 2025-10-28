Baja Fresh Puts Flavor-Packed Twist on Classic Mexican Favorite

You've Never Experienced Enchiladas Like This Before

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh® Mexican Grill ( www.BajaFresh.com ), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain is excited to introduce its newest menu innovation that is anything but ordinary. Introducing all-new Stacked Enchiladas and a returning guest favorite, Tortilla Soup, available for a limited time at stores nationwide.

Baja Fresh Now Serving Stacked Enchiladas in Stores Nationwide

Stacked Enchiladas ~ choice of fire-grilled chicken, shrimp or steak, shredded jack cheese, salsa suiza, sour cream, pico, cotija cheese & cilantro on top of two soft corn tortillas filled with shredded jack cheese, salsa suiza, roasted veggies and avocado slices, served with smashed pinto beans, Baja rice & a lime wedge

"Baja Fresh is elevating the enchilada experience. Unlike traditional rolled enchiladas, our new Stacked Enchiladas combine everything we love about classic enchiladas and elevates it the Baja Fresh way," said Logan Reves, VP of Restaurant Operations at Baja Fresh. "We're always looking for ways to enhance classic Mexican dishes while staying true to our fresh, flavorful roots and we are excited for guests to enjoy our new Stacked Enchiladas."

Just in time for the cooler weather, Baja Fresh is bringing back its delicious bold and hearty Tortilla Soup made with roasted tomatoes, fire-grilled chicken topped with avocado slices, onion + cilantro mix, shredded jack cheese & tortilla strips.

The new Stacked Enchiladas are available now through January 19, 2026, at participating locations nationwide.

Gift Cards

Make the holidays even more delicious with Baja Fresh gift cards. Baja Fresh is celebrating the holidays by offering a $15 BONUS eCard for every $50 in gift cards purchased on BajaFresh.com* . The $50 threshold can be reached by any combination of denominations. Minimum denomination is $10, with a maximum per card denomination of $100. Physical and e-gift cards do not expire. The $15 BONUS eCard will be delivered to the purchaser and expires February 28, 2026.

* Offer available online only from 11/03/25 - 12/31/25 while supplies last. $15 BONUS eCards valid 11/03/25 - 2/28/26 only. Additional restrictions apply. ©2025 Kahala Management, L.L.C. All rights reserved.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 70 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

