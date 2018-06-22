Bak USA, One WaSH National Programme in Ethiopia to sign ceremonial agreement improving access to safe water and sanitation services

The agreement represents the companies' shared mission to enhance the workforce and support vulnerable populations by using innovative technologies.

"Working with One WaSH allows us to make a real-world impact on people in local communities, both from the standpoint of capacity-building with local government and job creation that will support local families," Bak said. "Our mission is to empower people and change lives in our own community and around the world. Our work with One WaSH is an opportunity to see that mission become reality. We're proud to support this initiative."

Attendees will include Christian Bak, the vice president of product at Bak USA; Karen Dunn Kelley, the undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the U.S. Department of Commerce; Seleshi Bekele Awulachew, the Minister of Water, Irrigation, and Electricity in Ethiopia; and Brian Sas, the corporate growth strategist at Bak USA.

As part of Ethiopia's Growth and Transformation Plan, One WaSH is the world's largest sector-wide approach to extending water and sanitation services to approximately three million people. The organization is led by four key government ministries: the Ministry of Water, Irrigation, and Electricity; the Ministry of Health; the Ministry of Education; and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation.

WaSH representatives will use Bak USA's rugged tablets to conduct field surveys in urban and rural areas throughout Ethiopia. They will then use survey data to strengthen service delivery and sustainability.

Bak USA (@bakusabuffalo) is an impact enterprise that builds mobile computers in downtown Buffalo, New York, USA. Committed to building computers, empowering people, and changing lives, Bak USA is reinventing what it means to make it in America. Bak USA: Born in Buffalo. Built for the world.® Learn more at bakusa.com.

