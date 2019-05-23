Bake Me A Wish! and Armed Services YMCA Partner to Send Military Children to Camp

WOODBRIDGE, Va., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bake Me A Wish! will send more military children to camp this summer through its partnership with Armed Services YMCA. Bake Me A Wish! will donate 30% of its sales made through the partnership to support Armed Services YMCA's Operation Camp camperships.

Going to camp is a rite of passage for many children – and for military children, it may prove pivotal to their well-being. As part of its core mission of Strengthening Our Military Family™, Armed Services YMCA camps encourage healthy living and provide social and recreational opportunities for military children and families which have experienced multiple deployments and moves. Offered at minimal cost to military families, camp not only helps the military child flourish, but their parents as well – with the assurance that their child will return from camp with new friendships, more confidence, and pride.

Camps offer a fun, educational and safe outdoors experience for military children to bond, make new friends and build support networks by connecting with others who have similar backgrounds and experiences as members of the military community. Camps also help to reduce the civilian-military divide by connecting military children with their civilian peers.

Bake Me A Wish! has served military families for over a decade. Since its inception, it has delivered over 25,000 baked goods to those serving overseas, as well as to U.S. veterans hospitals.

Learn more about Bake Me A Wish! and Operation Camp at asymca.org/bake-me-a-wish.

Contact the Armed Services YMCA if your organization is interested in supporting Operation Camp and helping create lifetime memories for a military child.

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2018, we registered nearly 300,000 participants and delivered nearly 1.5 million points of services at 200 service centers in 20 states. Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family.

