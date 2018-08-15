Baked by Melissa becomes an Official Cupcake of the New York Yankees.

In addition, Baked by Melissa bite-size cupcakes are featured as a dessert in the Legends Suite Club and fans have the chance to participate in promotional giveaways for game tickets and apparel at Baked by Melissa stores.

"When I started Baked by Melissa ten years ago out of my small Manhattan apartment, I could never have imagined becoming an Official Cupcake of the Yankees. They are the most well-known and beloved sports team in our New York City home, and we could not be more thrilled as a company to be partnering with them," said Baked by Melissa President Melissa Ben-Ishay. CEO Seth Horowitz added, "As a lifelong fan of the Yankees, I am personally excited and honored to be able to provide fellow fans with special cupcake packs to enjoy while cheering on the team as they continue to have another great season."

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Baked by Melissa and look forward to working together, especially to enhance the company's brand and drive its product sales in the tri-state area and online," said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships.

Baked by Melissa is the New York City-based brand famous for its signature, bite-size cupcakes and treats. Passionate about baking since childhood and with the idea that people should be able to taste more flavors without a post-dessert guilt trip, Melissa Ben-Ishay decided to do what she loved and launched the company in 2008 after being fired from her job in advertising. Today, Baked by Melissa operates 14 stores and ships its products nationwide.

