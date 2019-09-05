Baked by Melissa Launches Company's First Vegan Cupcake Collection

Some flavors are vegan twists on a few of the company's fan-favorites such as Cookie Dough, stuffed with gooey vegan cookie dough and iced with rich chocolate frosting, and Strawberry, made with real strawberries. Other flavors are brand new - the Superfood cupcake for example features a chia, spirulina and acai cake, beet icing, and streusel topping made with sesame, sunflower seeds, and cinnamon.

"The process for creating Vegan was totally different than anything we've done before," said President and Founder Melissa Ben-Ishay. "We had to create entirely new cake, icing, stuffing and topping recipes - how fun is that?! This new category is allowing me to work with new ingredients that I love and have not yet used for Baked by Melissa."

The vegan cupcakes, which will be available year-round, are an addition to an already extensive collection of bite-sized treats - Over the past year, the company has launched over 100 different flavors of cupcakes, alongside a variety of gluten-free cupcakes and macarons, ensuring there's something for everyone.

"We decided to create a Vegan cupcake assortment because our customers asked for it, and it's also something I am passionate about and have been wanting to do for awhile," said Ben-Ishay. "I could not be more proud of this product line - they are the best vegan cupcakes I have ever tasted. More to come."

About Baked by Melissa

Founded by mom and baker Melissa Ben-Ishay in 2008, Baked by Melissa is the NYC-based dessert company famous for its handcrafted bite-size cupcakes and macarons in a wide variety of ever-changing flavors. Passionate about baking since childhood and with the idea that people should be able to taste more flavors without a post-dessert guilt trip, Melissa launched Baked by Melissa after being fired from her job in advertising. The company now operates 14 stores and ships nationwide. Every treat is made by hand using only the most delicious ingredients like Skippy Peanut Butter, Smuckers jelly, Oreos, and Hershey's fudge. With gluten-free and vegan options, cupcake mosaics, and customizable flavors and packaging, Baked by Melissa provides endless possibilities for corporate gifting, catering and events, party favors, and more.

