Baked Goods Market size to Grow by USD 165.49 Bn | The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets to boost market growth | Technavio

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Baked Goods Market is expected to increase by USD 165.49 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 6.12%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Baked Goods Market

The Baked Goods Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market. Companies are employing mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, as well as new product development, as strategic tactics to increase their brand visibility.

Associated British Foods Plc

Associated British Foods Plc operates its business through segments such as Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, and Retail. The key offerings of the company include a range of bakery products such as muffins, doughnuts, garlic bread, and bread under its brand name Speedibake.

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Britannia Industries Ltd. operates its business through the Foods segment. The company offers a wide range of bakery products such as biscuits, breads, cakes, and rusks.

Campbell Soup Co.

Campbell Soup Co. operates its business through the Snacks segment. The company offers a wide range of bakery products such as breads, buns, rolls, cookies, crackers, and cakes through its Pepperidge Farm brand.

Bakery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bakery market is segmented as below:

Product

Bread And Rolls



Cakes And Pastries



Cookies



Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The bakery market is driven by the rising prominence of in-store bakeries. In addition, other factors such as the growing demand for organic and gluten-free products are expected to trigger the bakery market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Baked Goods Market Key Driver:

The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets :



Fresh-baked items, whole-grain bread, and specialized bakery products such as parbaked, pre-baked, or bake-off range of products are all available in-store bakeries. Because of the freshness and quality of their products, consumers favor in-store bakeries at supercenters and clubhouses as one-stop destinations. In-store bakeries are being introduced by supermarkets and hypermarkets, which make private label bakery products and offer them at discounted costs. As a result, they've become a popular choice among budget-conscious shoppers.

Baked Goods Market Key Trend:

The growing demand for organic and gluten-free products:

Organic baking products and components, such as aluminum-free baking powder, gluten-free flour, and organic baking flour, are preferred by health-conscious consumers. To take advantage of this opportunity, several market sellers are launching new organic variations of their products. Organic coconut flour, whole-wheat, and multigrain goods are becoming increasingly popular. Customers with gluten sensitivities will be able to purchase gluten-free banana bread, gluten-free sorghum bread, and a variety of other gluten-free bread variations.

Baked Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 165.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on consumer staples market

3.4.3.1 Short-term impact

3.4.3.2 Long-term impact

3.4.3.3 Recovery phase

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Bread and rolls - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Cakes and pastries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Cookies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Cookies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Cookies - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on product segment

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles

8.1.2 Increased snacking and indulgence consumption

8.1.3 Rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

8.2.2 Growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity

8.2.3 Stringent government regulations

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for organic and gluten-free baked goods

8.3.2 Innovations in baked goods

8.3.3 Increasing online presence of baked goods vendors

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Associated British Foods Plc

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.4 Britannia Industries Ltd.

Overview

Product and service

Key offerings

10.5 Campbell Soup Co.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.6 Flowers Foods Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

10.7 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.8 JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Overview

Product and service

Key news

Key offerings

10.9 Kellogg Co.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.10 Mondelez International Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.11 Warburtons Ltd.

Overview

Product and service

Key news

Key offerings

10.12 Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

