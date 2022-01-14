Baked Market to grow by USD 165.49 bn from 2020 to 2025| Rising Urbanization & Changing Consumer Lifestyles to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles and increased snacking and indulgence consumption are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

The baked market report is segmented by Product (Bread and rolls, Cakes and pastries, Cookies, and Others) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The baked market share growth by the bread and rolls segment will be significant for revenue generation. The bread and rolls segment of the global baked goods market primarily includes products such as whole wheat bread, sourdough, rye bread, pita bread, focaccia bread, multigrain bread, white rolls, hot dog rolls, and sub rolls. The increasing demand for gluten-free bread and rolls is a major factor driving the growth of the segment. The increase in demand for free-from products such as bread, pies, and cakes is expected to encourage other major vendors to offer such products during the forecast period. The recent innovations in the baking ingredient industry have largely supported the growth of the segment since 2018.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers its bakery products through a variety of brands under the grocery segment.

Britannia Industries Ltd. - The company is one of the leading producers of bakery products such as biscuits, bread, and cakes.

Campbell Soup Co. - The company offers bakery products such as cookies, bread, baked chips, pretzel, and many more.

Flowers Foods Inc. - The company offers bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas across the world.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery products, among others.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery products, among others.

Baked Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 165.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

