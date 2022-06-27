Baked Market to grow by USD 165.49 Bn| Rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets to boost market growth | Technavio

The potential growth difference for the baked market size is USD 165.49 billion at a CAGR of 6.12%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets and the growing demand for organic and gluten-free products are some of the key market drivers. Because of the quality and freshness of their goods, consumers prefer in-store bakeries, which are found in supercenters and clubhouses. The in-store bakeries that supermarkets and hypermarkets are now offering make private label baked goods and sell them for less money. They have consequently emerged as a popular choice among budget-conscious buyers.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends & challenges -Read Sample Report.

The baked market report is segmented by Product (Bread and rolls, Cakes and pastries, Cookies, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The baked market share growth in the bread and rolls segment will be significant for revenue generation. The bread and rolls segment of the global baked goods market primarily includes products such as whole wheat bread, sourdough, rye bread, pita bread, focaccia bread, multigrain bread, white rolls, and hot dog rolls, and sub rolls. The increasing demand for gluten-free bread and rolls is a major factor driving the growth of the segment. The increase in demand for free-from products such as bread, pies, and cakes is expected to encourage other major vendors to offer such products during the forecast period.

Get a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all segments & regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Campbell Soup Co. - The company offers bakery products such as cookies, bread, baked chips, pretzel, and many more.

- The company offers bakery products such as cookies, bread, baked chips, pretzel, and many more.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, and salted snacks and confectionery products, among others.

- The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, and salted snacks and confectionery products, among others.

Mondelez International Inc - The company offers bakery products and snacks around the globe under the brands named Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate along with Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum.

- The company offers bakery products and snacks around the globe under the brands named Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate along with Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum.

Associated British Foods Plc- The company offers its bakery products through a variety of brands under the grocery segment.

The company offers its bakery products through a variety of brands under the grocery segment.

Britannia Industries Ltd.-The company is one of the leading producers of bakery products such as biscuits, breads, and cakes.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Buy the Sample Report Now!.

Related Reports:

Glucuronolactone Market by End-user, Grade Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026- The glucuronolactone market share is expected to increase to USD 78.98 million from 2025 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3%. Download a sample now!

Grape Juice Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026- The grape juice market share is expected to increase by USD 414.9 million from 2025 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%. Download a sample now!

Baked Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2025-2025 $ 165.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025 ($ billion)

3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on consumer staples market

3.4.3.1 Short-term impact

3.4.3.2 Long-term impact

3.4.3.3 Recovery phase

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 17: Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Bread and rolls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.4 Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 19: Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Cakes and pastries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.5 Cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 21: Cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on product segment

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2021-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles

8.1.2 Increased snacking and indulgence consumption

8.1.3 Rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

8.2.2 Growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity

8.2.3 Stringent government regulations

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for organic and gluten-free baked goods

8.3.2 Innovations in baked goods

8.3.3 Increasing online presence of baked goods vendors

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Associated British Foods Plc

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.4 Britannia Industries Ltd.

Overview

Product and service

Key offerings

10.5 Campbell Soup Co.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.6 Flowers Foods Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

10.7 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.8 JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Overview

Product and service

Key news

Key offerings

10.9 Kellogg Co.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.10 Mondelez International Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.11 Warburtons Ltd.

Overview

Product and service

Key news

Key offerings

10.12 Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio