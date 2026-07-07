Following a successful nationwide launch this spring, Bakeful brings its complete lineup of clean label, made with real ingredients mini donuts, mini muffins, and mini brownies to millions of shoppers.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bakeful, the fast-growing emerging snack brand reinventing the sweet baked goods aisle with delicious, clean-label treats, is expanding its Target presence from three launch SKUs to a seven-product lineup at Target stores nationwide, now available in all 50 states, and on Target.com. Following a successful nationwide debut this spring, the expansion gives Target guests access to Donutful mini donuts, Muffinful mini muffins, and the complete Target-exclusive Brownieful mini brownie lineup, all made with real ingredients and 25% less sugar than leading brands.

Bakeful Expands Its Target Assortment with More Better-for-You Favorites, Including Exclusive Brownieful Mini Brownies

The expansion reflects growing retailer confidence and increasing demand for sweet baked snacks made with real, recognizable ingredients. Every Bakeful product is made with cage-free eggs, unbleached flour, non-GMO ingredients, and no artificial colors or flavors.

Target is a natural home for Bakeful, making better-for-you sweet baked snacks accessible to millions of families. Designed for parents who read ingredient labels and kids who simply want something delicious, Bakeful delivers indulgent taste with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and no unnecessary shortcuts.

Headlining the expansion is the complete Brownieful collection, a first-of-its-kind clean-label mini brownie available exclusively at Target. Now offered in three flavors, Brownieful delivers rich, fudgy brownies made with real chocolate and recognizable ingredients, perfectly portioned for lunchboxes, afternoon snacks, or sweet moments on the go.

"As we launched at Target this spring, the response from families exceeded our expectations," said Tony Davis, Founder & CEO of Bakeful. "Expanding our assortment means shoppers can now find every Bakeful favorite in one place, from our mini donuts and muffins to our Target-exclusive Brownieful collection. Every product delivers on the same promise: incredible taste made with real ingredients families can trust."

He continued, "Parents shouldn't have to choose between ingredients they feel good about and treats their kids get excited to eat. That's the gap Bakeful was created to fill, and we're thrilled to continue growing with Target."

The Bakeful Lineup at Target Includes:

Donutful Mini Donuts: Pink Sprinkle Dipped and Chocolate Dipped

Muffinful Mini Muffins: Chocolate Chip and Blueberry

Brownieful Mini Brownies (Target Exclusive): Confetti, Chocolate Chip, and Salted Caramel

All Bakeful products are 100% nut free, made in a dedicated peanut- and tree nut-free facility, non-GMO, OU Kosher Certified, shelf stable, and made without artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners.

About Bakeful:

Bakeful is a better-for-you sweet baked snack brand bringing clean-label options to the packaged bakery aisle. Its mini donuts, mini muffins, and mini brownies are made with cage-free eggs, unbleached flour, real sugar, and non-GMO ingredients, with no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners and 25% less sugar than leading packaged baked goods. Bakeful is 'Ful of Joy. Ful of Flavor. Ful Stop!' and is available at Target, Amazon, select retailers, and bakeful.com.

Bakeful is "Ful of Joy. Ful of Flavor. Ful Stop!" Available at Target, Amazon, select retailers, and at bakeful.com.

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SOURCE Bakeful