BakeMark announces leadership update

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BakeMark announced today that Gary Schmidt has decided to step down as President & CEO of BakeMark and pursue other opportunities.

We want to thank Gary for the hard work and contribution that has been made during Gary's time with the company. BakeMark is and always will be committed to the success of its customers, colleagues and stakeholders.

Effective immediately, Jim Parker, Chairman, will assume the role of President & CEO for BakeMark, in addition to his role as Chairman.

About BakeMark

Based in Pico Rivera, CA, BakeMark is the recognized market leader in the baking industry, as a manufacturer and distributor of bakery ingredients, products and supplies. BakeMark serves North America and customers internationally across all industry channels with its comprehensive product portfolio, including bakery mixes, fillings, icings, glazes, commodities, frozen products and bakery supplies. BakeMark is the exclusive distributor of some of the industry's top brands, including Westco, BakeSense, Best Brands, Multifoods, BakeQwik, Trigal Dorado, C'est Vivant and Sprinkelina, operating through 5 manufacturing plants and 25 distribution centers located across North America. Please visit www.yourbakemark.com for more information.

Media contact:

David Lopez

BakeMark

Director of Marketing

(562)222-6380

david.lopez@bakemark.com

SOURCE BakeMark

Related Links

http://www.yourbakemark.com

