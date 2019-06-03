BakeMark names new National Accounts Manager

Christina comes to BakeMark having a solid multi-unit execution background. Recently, she worked at Dairy Management Inc., nurturing successful partnerships with Domino's Pizza and McDonald's while leading cross-functional teams to drive dairy sales through menu and marketing innovation. She also spent time at Solo Cup Company, where she was the Starbucks Sales Director for two years and the Foodservice Marketing Director for five years. She also spent seven years at Sara Lee in various Foodservice Marketing leadership positions.

"I am pleased to announce the newest addition to the National Accounts team. In her position, Christina will manage established customers within Foodservice segment. In addition, she will focus on cultivating new business in Foodservice national chains," said Steve Byrnes, Director of National Accounts.

This news follows BakeMark's recent additions to their senior executive team, all a part of their growth and expansion strategies under the ownership of Pamplona Capital Management.

