Baker & Taylor announces new partnership with PressReader: Opens the door to fresh worldwide digital content for library readers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As libraries continue to strengthen the communities in which they operate, technology partners continue to build solutions that help make that reality much easier. Today, Baker & Taylor takes the first steps to integrate the global PressReader catalog within their Axis360 ecosystem. The move gives libraries access to current events through key publications such as the Los Angeles Times, Fast Company, The Guardian, the New York Post and Newsweek. Libraries and patrons now have access to more than 7,000 publications, newspapers and magazines from over 120 countries readily available through the Axis360 digital media circulation platform.

"At Baker & Taylor and Follett, it is our purpose to improve the world by inspiring learning and shaping education," said Aman Kochar, Executive Vice President of Baker & Taylor. "This starts by partnering with public libraries to provide our communities with free, equitable access to a range of content from which people can learn and stay informed. We are delighted to partner with PressReader to further our mission and help libraries better serve the needs of their patrons by offering access to newspapers and magazines via Axis 360. What's more, libraries will be able to expand the reach of news and entertainment from trusted sources out of the library and into the community through Baker & Taylor's Pop Up Library program. Our customers have been requesting this partnership, and we are now pleased to announce it."

As one of the premium supporters of public libraries globally, Baker & Taylor focuses on solutions that help build engagement in library communities of all shapes and sizes. In a world of many voices and opinions, Baker & Taylor and PressReader are committed to empowering libraries in the communities they operate, allowing patrons to gain access to current events from trusted media and publishing partners.

"This partnership validates that supporting libraries is not only the right thing to do; it is what patrons want," said Alex Kroogman, CEO of the PressReader Group of Companies. "At PressReader, we provide readers with choice – an unprecedented choice of content that will keep every one of us informed, entertained and educated both at the library and at home through library access. PressReader is proud of this new partnership, and together with our like-minded friends at Baker & Taylor, we continue our joint contribution in sustainably connecting communities through digital publications."

Through Baker & Taylor's collaboration with PressReader, rich content in communities is strengthened with data-driven metrics allowing a wealth of personalized publications, typically astronomical in cost for libraries compared to the aggregated PressReader collection – a key advantage over 15,000 libraries worldwide access through their partnership with PressReader.

About Baker & Taylor

Baker & Taylor, a business unit of education content and technology provider Follett Corporation, offers the most extensive selection of products and services for public libraries, and is the only vendor that can truly offer a one-stop shopping experience for all formats, including print, movies and music, and digital downloadable ebooks and audio content. Visit Baker & Taylor's online selection and acquisitions website, Title Source 360.

About PressReader

PressReader is on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter to them. With offices in Vancouver, Dublin and Manila, the company provides the largest all-you-can-read platform of newspapers and magazines where people can discover relevant and trusted content from anywhere in the world. Find publications such as the New York Post, Los Angeles Times, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, Newsweek, The Independent, Le Figaro, Popular Science and Fast Company, to name just a few.

Using their phone, tablet or computer, readers can browse content online or download entire issues using the PressReader app. They can subscribe for unlimited access, or get the full experience sponsored by one of its brand partners, businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers' experience – household names like British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Princeton University and the New York Public Library.

