Baker & Taylor Launches Pop Up Library in United Kingdom

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker & Taylor, the premier provider of books, digital content and technology solutions to public libraries, announced that its Pop Up Library product will soon be available for public libraries in the United Kingdom. This marks the 6th country where Pop Up Library has been launched in 2019, a record for Baker & Taylor software and digital products.

Pop Up Library is a small network device with one dedicated purpose—to instantly deliver ebooks to readers wherever libraries choose. Libraries that use Pop Up Library are able to extend the reach of their digital collection across the community so material is accessible to all. By working with community partners, businesses, government offices, and more, Pop Up Library creates a space for readers anywhere.

This powerful tool debuted last week in London to an audience of 60 public libraries from across the U.K. who attended a Forum about collectionHQ – a Baker & Taylor company which provides big data solutions to libraries. Attendees at the Forum heard from Kelvin Watson, Director of Libraries at Broward County Libraries Division in Florida, where Pop Up Library devices have been installed in locations across the county.

Amandeep Kochar, Executive Vice President at Baker & Taylor, commented: "The U.K. public library market is highly innovative and open to embracing new technology that drives the patron experience, as demonstrated by the success of collectionHQ across the country. The Pop Up Library will offer U.K. public libraries the opportunity to reach further out into their communities to connect people with the content and services that can enrich their lives and drive community outcomes."

So how does it work? Pop Up Libraries generate their own library-branded Wi-Fi network at the sites chosen by the library. By connecting to the network, users can log on to browse eBooks available to borrow and read immediately, without needing an app or a library card, and can be saved to read offline for the duration of the loan. While reading, users are prompted to log in or sign up as a member to take advantage of everything the library provides.

Baker & Taylor is a premier provider of books, digital content and technology solutions that helps public libraries improve community outcomes through literacy and learning. Through its Publishers Services business, the company also provides sales, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution support to small and mid-size publishers. Baker & Taylor is part of Follett Corporation, a trusted global source of books, digital content and technologies that help inspire learning and shape education.

