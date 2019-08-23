Baker & Taylor Publisher Services (BTPS) and McSweeney's Announce Full-Service Sales & Fulfillment Agreement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker & Taylor Publisher Services (BTPS), a leading provider of sales and fulfillment services, is pleased to announce the signing of a full-service worldwide agreement with McSweeney's Literary Arts Fund, the independent nonprofit publishing company started by Dave Eggers and based in San Francisco.

BTPS was chosen as the representative for all of McSweeney's book and quarterly print offerings, including the forthcoming book Indelible in the Hippocampus: Writings from the Me Too Movement, edited by Shelly Oria, as well as all issues of the award-winning McSweeney's Quarterly Concern.

"McSweeney's is one of the most interesting independent publishers on the planet, and we are thrilled to partner with them to reach accounts and readers worldwide," said Mark Suchomel, senior vice president of Baker & Taylor Publisher Services.

"At McSweeney's, we believe in books. Because they share our values and our vision that good stories and beautiful books make the world better, we trust BTPS to honor the work of the artists and authors we publish, and we're confident in their ability to bring our work to an even wider audience," said Amanda Uhle, executive director and publisher of McSweeney's.

BTPS client publishers benefit from their extensive sales reach to the trade and other book markets, robust manufacturing and inventory management solutions. BTPS provides market data and expertise that comes from Baker & Taylor's position as a leading supplier to public and school libraries, as well as Follett's position as the leading supplier to K-12 school and library markets and higher education outlets.

Baker & Taylor Publisher Services is a division of Baker & Taylor. Publishers interested in BTPS can learn more at http://btpubservices.com/.

About Baker & Taylor | www.baker-taylor.com

Baker & Taylor is a premier provider of books, digital content and technology solutions that help public libraries improve community outcomes through literacy and learning. Through its Publisher Services business, the company also provides sales, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution support to small and mid-size publishers. Baker & Taylor is part of Follett Corporation, a trusted global source of books, digital content and technologies that help inspire learning and shape education.

About McSweeney's | www.mcsweeneys.net

McSweeney's exists to champion ambitious and inspired new writing, and to challenge conventional expectations about where it's found, how it looks, and who participates. Well-known for discovering new writing and helping find its most resplendent form, McSweeney's continues to imagine new ways to bring remarkable literature to the world.

In addition to its quarterly literary journal, McSweeney's publishes courageous fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and other books that reflect our belief in writing that pushes us to see beyond ourselves. First-time novelist Daniel Gumbiner's The Boatbuilder was recognized on the 2018 National Book Award Long list; now underway is an exciting collection of newly released and forthcoming titles from a new manifesto series dedicated to amplifying timely political and social issues; and the fall welcomes the release of Joanna Howard's beautiful memoir Rerun Era, a new anthology of the Internet Tendency's greatest humor pieces, and a picture book by Viet Thanh Nguyen and Thi Bui: Chicken of the Sea.

McSweeney's Internet Tendency is a daily humor website known for its frank and satirical lens on modern life and current events.

