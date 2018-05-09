Baker and 8 Other Leading Cannabis Companies Launch the "Future of Cannabis Retail" Movement to Help the Industry Evolve and Operate as a Collaborative Ecosystem

"We want to bring together consumers, dispensaries, ancillary services, cultivators, and producers to take the cannabis industry further than any other industry," said Joel Milton, CEO of Baker. "We have the opportunity to transform cannabis retail and cultivate an industry that operates as a collaborative ecosystem. With the launch of the Future of Cannabis Retail movement — and support from other leading cannabis companies — our mission is to bring the industry together to set the path for trusted, responsible consumption with testing, accountability and transparency."

The short film, which was produced by award-winning film and animation company Postmodern, combines footage of physical environments and on-screen technologies. Using motion graphics, it highlights data transparency — among other things — and how it can impact all facets of the cannabis industry from seed to cannabis retail. An accompanying spoken word poem complements the short film and speaks to how the industry has overcome adversity, seized opportunity to grow and is graduating from infancy into a healthy market. Emotionally provoking, the film brings a glimpse into the future and truly creates excitement about what is to come.

The short film will debut in a mini IMAX-like experience on the exhibition floor at the MJBizConNEXT conference and can also be found on the Future of Cannabis Retail website.

The cannabis companies that partnered with Baker on the movement include: Lightshade, a medical and adult-use dispensary with eight locations throughout Metro Denver; Hypur, a banking and payment technology solution for the cannabis industry and other highly-regulated markets; Confident Cannabis, the only platform for cannabis businesses to trade wholesale powered by lab data; Trellis, a cannabis seed-to-sale inventory management software provider; Headset, a cannabis business and industry analytics platform based on real-time data; Cova, a cannabis retail point of sale and touchscreen menu solutions that make complex operations and compliance simple; Rootery, an online marketplace helping consumers choose cannabis products; StickyGuide for Business, a cannabis marketing technology company featuring TV menus and mobile apps.

For more information on the movement and to watch the short film, please visit www.futureofcannabisretail.com.

About Baker:

Baker is the leading CRM for the cannabis industry, servicing more than 1,000 dispensaries across the US and Canada. Baker helps dispensaries generate more revenue and build relationships with their customers through a variety of products featuring online ordering, customer loyalty, messaging, and analytics. On average, Baker clients see a 40 percent boost in average order size and a full ROI in just ten weeks. With over 20 integrations and growing, Baker is creating a seamless tech ecosystem where dispensaries can easily transition between ancillary services. Founded in 2014, the company graduated from notable startup accelerator 500 Startups and is already one of the most funded companies in the cannabis space with $11.5 million in total capital raised. Investors include Michael Lazerow, Base Ventures, XG Ventures, Poseidon Asset Management, Phyto Partners, The founders of Outside Lands, and others.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baker-and-8-other-leading-cannabis-companies-launch-the-future-of-cannabis-retail-movement-to-help-the-industry-evolve-and-operate-as-a-collaborative-ecosystem-300645338.html

SOURCE Baker

Related Links

http://www.trybaker.com

