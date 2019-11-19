Baker and Emily Mayfield Partner With TownHall To Feed Those in Need

"TownHall has hosted Feed The Need for the last 6 years and is proud to continue supporting the local community," says TownHall owner, Bobby George. "This event is the highlight of our year."

Last year, over 4,000 meals were distributed by Mayfield, Denzel Ward, UFC champ Stipe Miocic, Christian Kirksey and more pro stars. This year, TownHall will also match all donations raised for St. Augustine Center, a registered non-profit homeless shelter.

Along with meals, there will be balloons and fun activities for kids and their families, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Cleveland's professional team mascots, the Cavaliers dance team, non-profit, Superheroes for Kids in Ohio, and a live broadcast from 92.3 The Fan.

"Every year, we strive to make this event more impactful. We're able to do that thanks to our partnerships with local homeless shelters, especially St. Augustine," says George.

For more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/7th-annual-feed-the-need and http://townhallfeedtheneed.com .

About TownHall

TownHall is the first 100% full service, non-GMO restaurant in the country. Our mission is to love and serve the community around us, and we only hire those committed to the mission. We think of our team as our family and never let being good get in the way of being great.

We pride ourselves on being the healthiest restaurant in the country, and because we believe everyone deserves to eat well, we're driven by the desire to support our neighbors and spread our passion for good food. We also believe that healthy doesn't mean perfect and balance is the key to a happy and healthy life.

SOURCE TownHall

