Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Earns 2019 Angie's List Super Service Award

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie's List in 2019.

"Service pros that receive our Angie's List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year."

Angie's List Super Service Award 2019 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie's List and undergo additional screening.

"We are so excited to receive our 11th Angie's List Super Service Award," said Baker Brothers president Jimmie Dale. "Winning this award is a testament to the tireless efforts of our employees to provide the very best customer service to all our patrons. I want to give thanks to all our customers for providing great feedback, our team for providing great service and to Angie's List for this excellent recognition."

Baker Brothers has been listed on Angie's List since 2006. This is the 11th year and third consecutive year Baker Brothers has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angie's List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie's List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

