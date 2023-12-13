Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Named as An Official Home Services Partner of the Texas Rangers, 2023 World Series Champions

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching a multi-year partnership with a shared vision of community and service, North Texas-based Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical, the BBB A+-rated leading local home services provider in the D/FW Metroplex, have announced the formation of their powerful alliance with, the Texas Rangers, reigning World Series Champions. This collaboration designates Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical as An Official Home Services Partner of the Texas Rangers, symbolizing a truly matching partnership.

Building on the growing popularity of the wildly successful hometown team, this sponsorship enables Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical to engage with Rangers fans throughout the year to create remarkable experiences for both the fans and the loyal customers of Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical. "We are both organizations dedicated to delivering quality and 'Great Service' both on and off the field. Our partnership will be a great source of pride for everyone on the Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical team who looks forward to sharing that passion with fans throughout North Texas and beyond," said Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical President, Jimmie Dale.

Also expressing his enthusiasm for this partnership, the Texas Rangers Vice President of Business Partnerships Chad Wynn said, "The Texas Rangers are elated to embark on this exciting journey with Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical. With an ongoing commitment to excellence, we look forward to delivering shared messages and experiences to both our devoted Texas Rangers fans and the growing fanbase that Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical has established in their eight plus decades of service in North Texas."

Together, the Texas Rangers and Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical are poised to elevate the fan/customer experience to new heights, setting a precedent for exceptional service and unwavering dedication, for which they are both ubiquitously known. This partnership embodies a shared vision to create lasting memories for fans and foster a sense of community both on and off the field.

ABOUT TEXAS RANGERS BASEBALL CLUB:

The Texas Rangers are the reigning World Series Champions after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 Fall Classic. It is the franchise's first World Series title. In 2022, the Rangers celebrated their 50th anniversary since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas for the 1972 season. The Rangers have advanced to post-season play nine times since 1996, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series 2010, 2011, and 2023. In 2020, the Rangers opened beautiful Globe Life Field, which is not only the team's home, but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. The Rangers organization has also been instrumental in partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. on the development of the Arlington Entertainment District into a world-class sports and entertainment destination. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth owner in Rangers history when it completed purchase of the club on August 12, 2010.

ABOUT BAKER BROTHERS: Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric provides repair and service solutions for residential and commercial properties in North Texas. Baker Brothers began servicing the Dallas area in 1945 when part-time owner Robert Tiner became the youngest Master Plumber in the entire state of Texas. Under the guidance of its third generation President, Jimmie Dale Jr., Baker Brothers has witnessed tremendous growth by including HVAC trade lines in 2011 and Electrical services in 2018. The company takes pride in offering "Great Service" and treating their customers like family. Baker Brothers' core values of Trust, Quality, and Care are evident in all aspects of its operations, including community initiatives and strategic partnerships.

