Baker Donelson Continues Growth in Carolinas with Launch of Winston-Salem Office and Addition of 14 Attorneys

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Donelson continues its strategic expansion across the Carolinas with the opening of its Winston-Salem, North Carolina, office and the addition of 14 attorneys. This marks the Firm's fourth new location in the Carolinas in four years.

Joining the Firm as shareholders are Paul J. Foley, David "Cole" Beaubouef, John M. Faust, Andrew "Drew" Felts, Michael Fulks, Kelly Otis, Jasmine Pitt, Donald R. "Don" Pocock, Kiki Scarff, Bryan G. Scott, and Robert H. "Rob" Wall. Also joining as associates are Walker Helms, Hannah Mashburn, and Brittany A. Puckett.

Mr. Foley will serve as managing shareholder of the new office. In addition, four support staff members and a paralegal are joining the Winston-Salem team. The office is located in the Wells Fargo Center at 100 North Main Street, Suite 2300, in downtown Winston-Salem.

Mr. Beaubouef will be based in Baker Donelson's Metropark, New Jersey, office; Mr. Faust will join the Firm's Washington, D.C., office; and Ms. Scarff will work from the Firm's Raleigh office.

All professionals were previously with Akerman LLP.

Baker Donelson Chair and CEO Timothy M. Lupinacci said, "The launch of a Winston-Salem office and the addition of these talented attorneys fully align with our BakerVision 2028 strategic plan. As we continue to strengthen our presence in the Carolinas, a foothold in Winston-Salem positions us well in the Piedmont Triad, a thriving region with significant activity in health care, manufacturing, and emerging technology. These professionals bring leading practices in securities and corporate law, commercial real estate, construction and commercial litigation, and tax law – establishing a strong foundation for our future growth in this market and the broader region."

"Baker Donelson's commitment to building a robust presence in the Carolinas and its exceptional record across markets made this an ideal opportunity for all of us," said Mr. Foley. "We were also drawn to the Firm's transparent and genuinely collaborative culture, where leadership communicates openly and supports every market it enters. Combined with Baker Donelson's sophisticated practices and the caliber of its clients, this platform allows us to better serve our existing relationships, expand our capabilities, and contribute to the Firm's continued success in North Carolina and beyond."

Mr. Foley is a leading corporate and securities lawyer with deep experience in investment adviser regulation, investment adviser mergers and acquisitions, investment fund formation, private offerings, securities enforcement, and corporate and employment matters. He represents a broad range of investment advisers, funds, and other financial institutions and previously served as chair of Akerman's investment management practice and managing partner of its Winston-Salem office.

Mr. Beaubouef brings extensive experience in structuring private equity, hedge, venture capital, distressed debt, and real estate funds, as well as other investment vehicles. He advises U.S. and international private fund managers and financial services clients on fund formation, regulatory compliance, co-investments, secondaries, and mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Faust represents investment companies, investment advisers, private funds, broker-dealers, and other financial services clients on complex regulatory issues. He regularly advises on proceedings involving the SEC, CFTC, DOJ, state regulators, and other authorities. Mr. Faust previously served as senior counsel in the SEC's Division of Investment Management.

Mr. Felts focuses on commercial real estate transactions, representing developers, investors, landlords, tenants, lenders, and other market participants. He has significant experience advising renewable energy developers on utility-scale solar projects nationwide.

Mr. Fulks counsels entrepreneurs, investors, and companies of all sizes on entity formation, capital raising, governance, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic transactions. Much of his practice involves transactional and succession planning matters for clients in the investment management industry.

Ms. Otis represents purchasers, sellers, and developers through every stage of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, development, financing, leasing, and dispositions. She has extensive experience advising clients on complex title issues and development impacts.

Ms. Pitt focuses on commercial litigation in state and federal courts, including complex business disputes, insurance coverage matters, and bad faith litigation involving various commercial policies.

Mr. Pocock is an experienced litigator and trial lawyer whose practice spans business litigation, construction law, creditors' rights, insolvency, and financial services matters. He represents clients in contract disputes, trade secret protection, employment non-competes, and public and private construction matters.

Ms. Scarff concentrates her practice on investment adviser regulation, securities compliance, and private fund formation. She advises institutional and emerging investment advisers throughout the lifecycle of their advisory businesses, including formation and registration with the SEC and state authorities.

Mr. Scott represents clients in construction law, complex commercial litigation, and creditors' rights. His construction work includes contracting, lending, bidding, compliance, and dispute resolution through trial, arbitration, and other forums.

Mr. Wall advises clients on complex federal and state tax matters and represents them in audits, appeals, compliance matters, collections, and U.S. Tax Court proceedings. He previously led the tax-exempt organizations team at Akerman.

Baker Donelson opened its first North Carolina office in Raleigh in October 2021. The Firm expanded to Charleston in September 2022 and to Charlotte in March 2024. The Firm has maintained an office in Columbia, South Carolina, since 2016. Through continued growth across these markets, Baker Donelson now has 40 attorneys in the Carolinas working across multiple practice areas, including litigation, financial services, corporate, mergers and acquisitions, labor and employment, health care regulatory and litigation, commercial real estate and construction, and energy.

