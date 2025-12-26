Baker Health Launches MELT, a Personalized, Capsule-Based Weight Loss Program Designed as a Non-Injection Alternative to GLP-1s

Physician-Led Program Combines Prescription Therapy and Holistic Compounds to Support Sustainable Weight Loss

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Health, a leading concierge primary care and wellness practice, today announced the launch of MELT, a personalized, multi-month, capsule-based weight loss program designed for individuals seeking a medically supervised alternative to injectable GLP-1 medications. The program reflects a growing demand for effective oral weight-loss solutions that prioritize personalization, tolerability, and long-term metabolic health.

Developed by Baker Health physicians, MELT is structured as a two-capsule daily system, one taken in the morning and one in the evening, designed to support the body's natural metabolic rhythms. The morning capsule combines phentermine, titrated from 5 mg to 10 mg to 15 mg over three months, with bupropion, naltrexone, berberine, and a probiotic to support appetite control and metabolic function during the day. The evening capsule features the same core formulation without phentermine, with the addition of magnesium, supporting evening recovery, craving management, and metabolic balance without stimulants.

"As interest in GLP-1 medications has surged, we have seen many patients who either can't take them, do not respond well, or simply prefer not to use injections," said Dr. Auda Auda, board-certified physician at Baker Health. "MELT was designed to give patients a physician-guided, oral option that is highly personalized and built for sustainability, not quick fixes."

The program includes monthly doctor visits, which can be done virtually, with ongoing individualized adjustments, clinical safety screenings prior to initiation, and follow-up to ensure effectiveness and tolerability. By separating daytime metabolic support from evening recovery, MELT is designed to help patients see progress without feeling overstimulated or uncomfortable. The program is priced at $300 per month.

MELT is now available at all seven locations including Manhattan, Williamsburg, Brighton Beach, Clifton, Edgewater, Moonachie and Paramus.

For more information, visit https://www.bakerhealth.com/services/melt-weight-loss/.

About Baker Health

Baker Health is a premier concierge primary care and holistic wellness platform redefining modern, preventive medicine. Founded in 2021 by nationally recognized physicians Dr. Zeyad Baker and Dr. Iyad Baker, the practice was built to address the limitations of traditional healthcare by delivering personalized, accessible, and hospitality-driven care. With seven locations across New York and New Jersey, Baker Health provides integrated services spanning primary and pediatric care, nutrition, mental health, and longevity-focused wellness. Its membership model offers same-day reservations, continuous communication through the Baker Health app, and coordinated, whole-person care.

