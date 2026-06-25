Baker Hill and Lumos Partner to Deliver Predictive Credit Intelligence That Enables Smarter Small Business Credit Decisions and Drives Growth

Strategic partnership helps banks and credit unions expand lending opportunities, improve portfolio performance and increase yield through predictive analytics.

CARMEL, Ind., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leading provider of financial technology solutions for loan origination, risk management and analytics, today announced a strategic partnership with Lumos, a leader in predictive credit intelligence for small business lending.

Lumos + Baker H/LL

The partnership helps community banks and credit unions unlock more value from their data while expanding lending opportunities for small business borrowers. Pairing Lumos' predictive credit intelligence with Baker Hill's Data Pond™ strategy, financial institutions can identify more qualified borrowers, offer additional products and make more confident credit decisions that drive portfolio growth and higher yields.

Through the integration of Lumos' Prime+ score into Baker Hill's SMB Digital Experience, lenders gain predictive insights at both origination and throughout the life of the loan. For many Baker Hill clients, small business loans can be originated through the small business lending platform in less than a minute, significantly reducing acquisition and origination costs while creating opportunities to grow profitable lending relationships.

As part of the partnership, qualified Baker Hill clients will be eligible for an introductory Lumos score backtest during the initial launch period. The analysis enables institutions to compare historical lending decisions against the Lumos Prime+ model, uncover missed growth opportunities, evaluate portfolio performance and quantify the potential impact predictive decisioning could have on future lending outcomes.

"We believe the future of small business lending belongs to institutions that can turn data into better decisions," said Andy Ivankovich, chairman and CEO, Baker Hill. "This partnership builds on Baker Hill's Data Pond strategy to help financial institutions unify lending data, apply predictive insights more effectively, grow small business portfolios with greater confidence, and better serve the small businesses that power their communities."

Lumos' Prime+ score leverages thousands of data elements and sources to generate predictive insights that support small business credit decisions. The score provides lenders with a single, data-driven assessment that supports both loan origination and ongoing portfolio monitoring, helping institutions identify emerging risks and growth opportunities across their lending portfolios. Credit policies and lending decisions remain fully under the control of each financial institution.

"We built Lumos to help lenders unlock the power of predictive analytics in small business lending," said Brett Caines, CEO, Lumos. "Combined with Baker Hill's digital lending capabilities, institutions can accelerate originations without compromising credit quality, reach more qualified borrowers and grow their portfolios with greater confidence."

The partnership further strengthens Baker Hill's commitment to helping banks and credit unions modernize the small business lending experience. Together, Baker Hill and Lumos provide a unified approach to application intake, credit evaluation, decisioning and portfolio oversight, enabling financial institutions to lend faster, lend smarter and lend more within their communities.

"We believe better data leads to better outcomes for lenders and borrowers alike," Ivankovich added. "By bringing predictive decisioning into our SMB Digital Experience, we're giving financial institutions practical tools to grow small business portfolios, increase yield and expand access to capital without adding complexity or cost."

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the leading provider of commercial lending technology for banks and credit unions across the United States. Each month, financial institutions use Baker Hill's platform to process more than $7 billion in lending originations — helping them Lend Better, Lend Faster, and Lend More™ in their communities. Backed by Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm, Baker Hill delivers the scale, security and innovation required to meet the demands of modern banking. The company is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with operations in Santa Barbara, California.

For more information, visit www.bakerhill.com.

About Lumos

Lumos provides predictive credit intelligence and portfolio monitoring solutions for small business lending. Through its proprietary Prime+ score and data-driven analytics platform, Lumos helps financial institutions make more informed lending decisions, improve portfolio performance, and expand access to capital for small businesses.

SOURCE Baker Hill