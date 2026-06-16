Beacon Bank and Baker Hill Expand Long-Standing Partnership to Enhance Digital Small Business and SBA Lending Experiences

The bank will introduce enhanced digital lending experiences designed to make it easier for small business and SBA borrowers to access financing whenever and however they choose to bank.

CARMEL, Ind., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leading provider of financial technology solutions for loan origination, risk management and analytics, today announced that Beacon Bank, a $24 billion regional bank formed through the 2025 merger of Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, is expanding its long-standing relationship with Baker Hill by implementing enhancements through the UN/FY™ lending platform to further modernize its small business and SBA lending experiences.

BeaconBank is expanding its long-standing relationship with Baker Hill by implementing enhancements through the UN/FY™ lending platform to further modernize its small business and SBA lending experiences.

"As customer expectations continue to evolve, we are focused on delivering banking experiences that are simple, accessible and available when and where our clients want to engage with us," said Scott Gillanders, credit director for government guaranteed lending at Beacon Bank. "By enhancing our digital capabilities across both small business and SBA lending, we are creating a more seamless experience for borrowers, while continuing to provide the expertise and personal service that businesses rely on to access capital and grow."

Beacon Bank operates more than 145 branches across the Northeast. Its 44 Business Capital division is one of the nation's most active SBA 7(a) lending divisions. Over the past 16 years, 44 Business Capital has originated more than $2 billion in SBA loans, consistently ranking among the Top 25 SBA originators in the country while helping small businesses nationwide secure long-term financing of up to $5 million through the SBA 7(a) program.

The expanded relationship reflects a shared commitment to modernizing the small business lending experience. Through enhanced digital capabilities, Beacon Bank and Baker Hill are working to streamline how borrowers engage with the bank, helping business owners access financing more efficiently while maintaining the guidance and support needed throughout the lending process.

"This is a defining moment for Baker Hill," said Andy Ivankovich, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hill. "In a time of rapid change and innovation, we're proud to bring powerful capabilities to SBA lending — where banks can meet borrower expectations without sacrificing efficiency or profitability. We're enabling institutions to streamline operations, lower origination costs and deliver a modern lending experience that drives real growth in their communities."

The enhancements are designed to support a more connected and flexible customer experience, allowing borrowers to begin, continue and complete lending interactions through digital channels while remaining connected to Beacon Bank's lending teams. The application experience will also incorporate ASK BKR, Baker Hill's AI-enabled tools that leverage document classification and automated spreading capabilities to help streamline credit analysis and accelerate the lending process. Together, these enhancements support Beacon Bank's commitment to delivering banking experiences that meet clients where and when they want to bank.

Beacon Bank's adoption of the Digital Small Business platform also highlights Baker Hill's continued investment in SBA lending innovation. As part of the partnership, Baker Hill will continue expanding digital SBA capabilities in upcoming product increments to support the evolving needs of sophisticated commercial lending organizations.

Industry analysts and lenders alike continue to point to digital experience modernization as a critical differentiator in the race to acquire and retain small business customers. Baker Hill's platform is designed to help financial institutions deliver seamless borrower journeys while maintaining the risk visibility, compliance controls and operational flexibility required in today's lending environment.

"We're proud to partner with Beacon Bank and what this represents for small businesses nationwide," said Ivankovich. "Digital transformation in SBA lending is no longer on the horizon — it's here. Together with the Beacon team, Baker Hill is committed to leading this next chapter."

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the leading provider of commercial lending technology for banks and credit unions across the United States. Each month, financial institutions use Baker Hill's platform to process more than $7 billion in lending originations — helping them Lend Better, Lend Faster, and Lend More™ in their communities. Backed by Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm, Baker Hill delivers the scale, security and innovation required to meet the demands of modern banking. The company is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with operations in Santa Barbara, California.

For more information, visit www.bakerhill.com.

About Beacon Bank

Beacon Bank is a full-service, regional bank serving the Northeast and a subsidiary of Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT). Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the bank has $22.2 billion in assets and more than 145 branches throughout New England and New York. The company, through Beacon Bank, offers a full suite of tailored banking solutions including commercial, cash management, asset-based lending, retail, consumer and residential products and services. It also provides equipment financing through its Eastern Funding subsidiary, SBA lending through its 44 Business Capital division and private wealth services through Clarendon Private. To learn more, visit BeaconBank.com and follow Beacon on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Baker Hill