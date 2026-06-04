Baker Hill Launches One-Click Loan Participation Exchange with Participate to Help Financial Institutions Scale Commercial Lending

New Baker Hill Loan Exchange, powered by Participate, helps lenders accelerate loan distribution, improve liquidity and manage risk more efficiently.

CARMEL, Ind., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leading provider of commercial loan origination, risk management and analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Participate to modernize how financial institutions originate, distribute and manage commercial loans.

Together, the companies are launching the Baker Hill Loan Exchange, powered by Participate, an embedded loan participation solution designed to help financial institutions increase lending capacity, improve liquidity, reduce concentration risk and scale commercial lending operations without adding complexity.

The integration enables Baker Hill UN/FY users to launch participation opportunities directly from within their commercial lending workflow through a built-in "Send to Participate" feature. Loan data and documents automatically populate into Participate's digital loan sales ecosystem, allowing lenders to distribute opportunities, connect with qualified buyers nationwide and automate servicing workflows throughout the life of the loan.

As financial institutions navigate tighter liquidity conditions, concentration limits and growing borrower demand for larger credit facilities, the partnership extends Baker Hill's commercial lending capabilities beyond origination into loan distribution and portfolio management.

"This partnership advances our vision for connected commercial lending," said Andy Ivankovich, chairman and CEO, Baker Hill. "By integrating Participate directly into Baker Hill UN/FY, we are helping financial institutions move from underwriting to participation faster and with greater operational efficiency. The Baker Hill Loan Exchange gives lenders a more seamless way to grow relationships, manage risk and optimize balance sheet performance."

Baker Hill's AI-enabled commercial lending platform helps financial institutions streamline underwriting, improve credit analysis, automate workflows and make more informed lending decisions. Participate extends those capabilities by digitizing loan sales, participations, syndications and post-sale servicing across a nationwide network of financial institutions.

"Loan participations are becoming an increasingly important growth strategy for financial institutions," said Matt Johnner, president and co-founder, Participate. "Embedding Participate directly into Baker Hill's commercial lending platform helps institutions scale lending relationships, improve agility and turn loan sales into a more efficient growth engine."

Through the Baker Hill Loan Exchange, Baker Hill clients gain access to a nationwide ecosystem of participating financial institutions while automating the full lifecycle of loan participation management, including digital offering memorandums, participant servicing, transaction visibility, notices, statements, fee management and secure document sharing.

The integration is fully embedded and available for rapid activation, allowing Baker Hill clients to begin transacting quickly with minimal operational lift.

Participate's network includes more than 750 financial institutions across 48 states, with $15.1 billion in cumulative loan volume loaded and more than $1.4 billion in commercial inventory available through the ecosystem.

"We're excited that Baker Hill and Participate can come together to better support strategically growth-focused institutions," Ivankovich said. "The Baker Hill Loan Exchange gives them an easier way to tap into loan participation opportunities with less friction and greater efficiency."

"Loan participations have played an important role in helping us scale responsibly while continuing to support our borrowers," said Tyson Leyendecker, president and chief credit officer, Capra Bank. "Digitizing the process from origination through servicing improves consistency, execution and operational efficiency."

The Baker Hill Loan Exchange, powered by Participate, is now available to Baker Hill UN/FY clients.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the leading provider of lending technology for banks and credit unions across the United States. Each month, financial institutions use Baker Hill's platform to process more than $7 billion in lending originations — helping them Lend Better, Lend Faster, and Lend More™ in their communities. Backed by Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm, Baker Hill delivers the scale, security and innovation required to meet the demands of modern banking. The company is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with operations in Santa Barbara, California.

Through its Community Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Development initiative, or CEED, Baker Hill partners with financial institutions, nonprofits and community organizations to help veterans, underserved and at-risk entrepreneurs become bankable borrowers and successful small business owners — strengthening pathways to capital, economic mobility and long-term community growth.

For more information, visit www.bakerhill.com.

About Participate

Participate, a BankLabs company, is the Loan Sales Ecosystem for financial institutions, enabling banks and credit unions to originate, distribute and manage loan participations and syndications at scale. The patented platform digitizes the participation lifecycle from initial sale through post-sale servicing, helping institutions improve liquidity, increase lending capacity, reduce concentration risk and automate loan sales operations.

For more information, visit https://participateloan.com/.

SOURCE Baker Hill