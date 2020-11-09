Baker Motor Company Set To Open First Standalone Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van Dealership In Summerville, SC

The new facility is located at 425 Sigma Drive and easily accessible from I-26.

The $25 million, 28,600 square foot dealership, spanning over 13 acres, will be housed in the Nexton community and allow interested parties to customize their individual van or up-fit an entire fleet.

The new site includes a car wash, an eight-car showroom, consultation desks, conference rooms and lounges. A separate area of the campus will also house a 1,500+ square foot facility designed to serve customers interested in The Baker Collection, a group of 150+ previously enjoyed luxury vehicles for purchase. Each section where The Baker Collection vehicles will sit will have its own street name.

"This allows us to have multiple sales offices to deliver a customized and personal experience for each customer," said AJ Geffert, Baker Motor Company Dealer Group General Manager.

Ninety-five percent of the new Summerville team will be current employees who have been promoted to run the facility.

"That's the exciting thing about our little company…[the employees] are not good, they're the best. And on day one, they'll know what to do and the clients will know it's the Baker way," said Baker.

Other than selling Sprinter Vans, the new site will also have the capability to service cars from the Baker Motor luxury portfolio. Customers will have the opportunity to take advantage of all the perks the new facility has to offer, including biking and hiking trails, a play area for the kids and a fishing pond while they are getting their car serviced.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van has proved to be at the top of its class, setting new vehicle standards in safety, ergonomics, efficiency and comfort. The van provides top-notch specifications such as active brake assist, 360-degree camera and multiple hauling options. Baker said the average van's engine can get up to 300,000-400,000 miles.

Mercedes-Benz is dedicated to serving its core commercial customer by incorporating innovations in their automobiles into the vans. The Sprinter van is designed with state-of-the-art multimedia systems MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), the control and display concept in the cockpit, and ergonomically shaped seats and modern assistance systems.

About Baker Motor Company

Baker Motor Company, Inc. was founded in 1988 by Tommy B. Baker and is the largest privately held automobile dealer group headquartered in South Carolina. The company operates four dealership campuses, including Baker Motor Company of Charleston, Inc., Baker Buick GMC Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz of Mount Pleasant, and BMW of Wilmington and Porsche Wilmington. The company also operates a high-line pre-owned center, a wholesale pre-owned facility, a reconditioning center and a full-service USAA and Nationwide Insurance-approved collision repair center.

Baker Motor Company was awarded the #1 dealership in the United States and Canada on Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For list in 2015 and also made the list in 2013 & 2014. The dealership has also received the prestigious Best of the Best award from Mercedes-Benz in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2014; and in 2016 for Mercedes-Benz of Mount Pleasant, as well as the Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2019 for Porsche Charleston. For more information about Tommy Baker or Baker Motor Company, visit www.bakermotorcompany.com or call (843) 852-4000.

