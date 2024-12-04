Baker Street Advisors Welcomes Peter Hand as Chief Investment Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Street Advisors, a leading SEC-registered investment advisor, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Hand as Chief Investment Officer (CIO). With a respected career spanning over two decades, Peter will bring his exceptional investment expertise to guide the firm's strategic direction and enhance its reputation as a premier wealth management firm.

Peter Hand, CIO

As CIO, Peter will oversee all aspects of investment management at Baker Street Advisors, including portfolio construction, risk management, and investment communication. Prior to joining Baker Street Advisors, Peter held senior leadership positions at industry-leading firms such as Aperio Group and Barclays Global Investors, now part of BlackRock Asset Management. His focus on quantitative analysis and innovative strategies will strengthen Baker Street Advisors' reputation for simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and tax-efficiency.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter to the Baker Street Advisors team," said Jeff Colin, Founding Partner at Baker Street Advisors. "His extensive knowledge and proven track record in the investment industry will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success."

About Baker Street Advisors

Baker Street Advisors is a leading SEC-registered RIA, managing over $17 billion in assets under advisory for successful families, foundations, and institutions. We act as fiduciaries, crafting customized wealth management solutions and comprehensive investment strategies. Our core principles of simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and tax-efficiency ensure your portfolio aligns with your long-term goals.

Visit us at www.bakerstreetadvisors.com to learn more. For more information, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Baker Street Advisors