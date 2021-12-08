Baker University Announces New Dean for School of Professional and Graduate Studies

BALDWIN CITY, Kan., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker University has announced Dr. Matthew R. Bice as the new Dean of the School of Professional and Graduate Studies effective February 1, 2022. Dr. Bice currently serves as the Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and Academic Outreach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK).

As a faculty member, he has been recognized for his excellence in teaching, mentoring, and student-focused philosophy. Dr. Bice has published over 40 peer-reviewed articles and given over 40 presentations at conferences nationally and internationally.

Dr. Matthew Bice

"Dr. Bice has a strong record of teaching and scholarship, progressive academic responsibilities, and experience leading teams and launching new programs. We're excited to leverage that extensive experience to meet the needs of our students and fulfill workforce needs," said Dr. Lynne Murray, President of Baker University.

Since arriving at UNK in 2013, Dr. Bice has taken on advanced roles as a faculty member and campus administrator. As a campus-level administrator in both graduate studies and academic outreach, he has led strategic academic initiatives, including building new academic programs, designed the O.N.E. Loper online program to better serve students during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and led all efforts at College Park, which is an off-campus educational unit offering courses to complete undergraduate and graduate degrees.

"Baker University is a great institution with a deep, rich history. As the workforce evolves, the possibilities of the School of Professional and Graduate Studies are endless. I am humbled by this opportunity and excited to work under the leadership of President Murray and build upon the solid foundation of Baker University."

Dr. Bice holds a Ph.D. from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and an M.S. and B.S. from the University of Texas Permian Basin.

About Baker University

Founded in 1858 as the first university in Kansas, Baker is a private institution that educates traditional and nontraditional students through small classes, innovative instructors, and rigorous course work. Fortune 500 CEOs, New York Times best-selling authors, and Super Bowl champions all proudly claim Baker as their alma mater. The university is home to four schools: College of Arts and Sciences, School of Nursing, School of Education, and School of Professional and Graduate Studies. Baker offers undergraduate through doctoral programs.

