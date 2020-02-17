Baker University Is Named a Military-Friendly School for Veterans

BALDWIN CITY, Kan., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker University is ranked as a military-friendly university for veterans earning a college degree, according to Military Friendly Schools. The designation means the university is a good option for veterans and sets an example for other schools. The rating is assessed through an evaluation of both public data about the institution and proprietary data gathered from universities.

"It is our honor to serve our students who are veterans and those who are active duty and provide them with the guidance they need to navigate their educational journey," said Dr. Sharon Zoellner, dean of School of Education and School of Professional and Graduate Studies. "Our military students are dedicated to their studies while maintaining and balancing a demanding life outside of school. It's the least we can do to support our veterans."

In addition to academic advisors, Baker employs a dedicated certifying official, who serves as a liaison between the university and the Department of Veterans affairs. He helps process the VA forms required for educational benefits and certifies enrollment at Baker University to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

No one appreciates a university's VA representatives more than Mike Logan. The army veteran is studying business leadership at Baker. He credits Baker's VA representatives for helping him maneuver the complicated processes and forms the military requires servicemen to complete to enroll in a university program.

"If a veteran is wants to attend an adult-oriented program and wants to deal with a VA rep who is on top of everything, they don't need to look any further than Baker and their VA reps," said Logan. "At Baker, you're not a number. They know your name, return your phone calls and emails quickly."

College Factual determined Baker University's ranking based on the following criteria:

Veteran affordability

Veteran population

Veteran policies

Veteran resources

Veteran satisfaction

Overall college quality

Baker University is consistently recognized by Military Friendly Schools for its commitment to military students.

About Baker University

Founded in 1858 as the first university in Kansas, Baker is a private institution that educates traditional and nontraditional students through small classes, innovative instructors, and rigorous course work. Fortune 500 CEOs, New York Times best-selling authors, and Super Bowl champions all proudly claim Baker as their alma mater. The university is home to four schools: College of Arts and Sciences, School of Nursing, School of Education, and School of Professional and Graduate Studies. Baker offers undergraduate through doctoral programs. Learn more: bakerU.edu.

