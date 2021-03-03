Baker University Named a Military Friendly School for 2021-2022

BALDWIN CITY, Kansas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker University strives to provide veterans and their spouses with educational opportunities and benefits that fit their schedule and build on their experiences. Those efforts were acknowledged when Baker was named as a Top Military Friendly School for 2021-2022. This is the fourth year Baker has been recognized by the organization as a good option for veterans.

"Baker University is so proud of our military students with the work they do in class and the service they provide to our country. It is an honor to be recognized for this tremendous distinction," said Dr. Sharon Zoellner, dean of the School of Education and School of Professional and Graduate Studies.

The Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions that provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This list, organized by VIQTORY, provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council, made up of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution's survey scores with the assessment of the institution's ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

About Baker University

Founded in 1858 as the first university in Kansas, Baker is a private institution that educates traditional and nontraditional students through small classes, innovative instructors, and rigorous course work. Fortune 500 CEOs, New York Times best-selling authors, and Super Bowl champions all proudly claim Baker as their alma mater. The university is home to four schools: College of Arts and Sciences, School of Nursing, School of Education, and School of Professional and Graduate Studies. Baker offers undergraduate through doctoral programs. Learn more: bakerU.edu.

