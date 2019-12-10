Baker University Ranked #1 on Return on Investment of Colleges in Kansas

BALDWIN CITY, Kan., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce ranked Baker University's return on investment the highest of colleges in Kansas, and ranks it 377th out or 4,500 colleges nationwide. When comparing the return on investment for earning a bachelor's degree in Kansas, Baker has the highest ROI 15 years after enrolling. After 40 years, Baker has the highest ROI of all colleges, including two-year schools.

Baker University, the first university in Kansas, ranked #1 on return on investment of colleges in Kansas.

"As student debt levels continue to rise, this report helps parents and prospective students answer this question: Is college worth it? I am not surprised that this report supports what the Baker community has known all along. Not only is a bachelor's degree worth the investment, but a bachelor's degree from Baker is a smart investment," said Lynne Murray, president of Baker University.

The report—A First Try at ROI: Ranking 4,500 Colleges—looks at the return on investment of two- and four-year colleges 10 through 40 years after enrollment. To measure ROI, the study uses net present value, which estimates how future earnings would be valued today. The measure, calculated using data from the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard, weighs the cost of paying for college against what students could potentially earn over time.

The report found that bachelor's degrees from private colleges are a good investment, offering higher ROI, on average, than degrees from public colleges 40 years after enrollment. In the short term, 10 years after enrollment, community colleges and many certificate programs have the highest return; however, returns from bachelor's degrees eventually overtake most of them.

For a full report and sortable tables, visit cew.georgetown.edu/collegeROI.

About Baker University

Founded in 1858 as the first university in Kansas, Baker is a private institution that educates traditional and nontraditional students through small classes, innovative instructors, and rigorous course work. Fortune 500 CEOs, New York Times best-selling authors, and Super Bowl champions all proudly claim Baker as their alma mater. The university is home to four schools: College of Arts and Sciences, School of Nursing, School of Education, and School of Professional and Graduate Studies. Baker offers undergraduate through doctoral programs. Learn more: bakerU.edu.

