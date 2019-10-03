Baker University Receives Grant to Build Sexual Assault Prevention Program

BALDWIN CITY, Kan., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker University received a $299,992 grant from the Department of Justice to expand its resources and build a community-based program to educate students, faculty and staff about stalking, sexual assault, and dating and domestic violence. The university will use the grant to establish programming to encourage campus safety and to expand access to services and support for victims.

"The opportunity to provide education that improves the campus environment is vital and more far reaching than within the four walls of the campus," said Dr. Cassy Bailey, dean of students at the Baldwin City campus. "The grant allows for education, awareness, and prevention on issues central to college communities."

The grant will also fund a full-time staff member who will create comprehensive, strategic programming to reduce, investigate and respond to incidences of sexual assault, domestic and dating violence, and stalking. The staff member will also engage speakers, provide educational resources and train campus staff, faculty and student leaders on how to identify, prevent and report possible offenses.

"I feel fortunate to have this opportunity to better serve our students. Students will be equipped with the knowledge to prevent and identify sexual offenses, to learn how to report the incidents and to locate the support resources they might need," said Dr. Randy Flowers, assistant dean of students and director of student life.

The new program will enhance and build on the initiatives already provided by the university, such as mandatory training for faculty and staff. The program will take advantage of current relationships with local law enforcement and with crisis centers and advocacy agencies. Through a partnership with the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center in Lawrence, Kansas, an advocate visits the Baldwin City campus weekly for confidential counseling and is available to meet with students outside the regular schedule for private counseling. The Care Center also provides a 24/7 crisis hotline. Similar partnerships will be developed for the other campuses.

About Baker University

Founded in 1858 as the first university in Kansas, Baker is a private institution that educates traditional and nontraditional students through small classes, innovative instructors and rigorous course work. Fortune 500 CEOs, New York Times best-selling authors and Super Bowl champions all proudly claim Baker as their alma mater. The university is home to four schools: College of Arts and Sciences, School of Nursing, School of Education and School of Professional and Graduate Studies. Baker offers undergraduate through doctoral programs. Learn more: bakerU.edu.

