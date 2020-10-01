Baker University Receives National Endorsement from Colleges of Distinction

BALDWIN CITY, Kan., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleges of Distinction, an online source recognizing universities across the country for their academic success, has highlighted Baker University for its well-trained graduates in business, education and nursing for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The awards are granted after a comprehensive evaluation based on qualities such as accreditation, breadth of program, and a track record for success. The school's ability to combine professional preparation with the liberal arts is also a consideration.

"Baker focuses on a well-rounded approach to education and career development, and this recognition underscores our reputation for academic excellence," said Baker University President Lynne Murray. "We're proud of our educators, nurses, and business professionals who have benefitted from an enriching liberal arts perspective that enables them to think critically and strive for innovation."

Baker University has proven to be at the forefront of higher education because of the quality of its educators, who provide a student-centered approach to academic excellence. Baker also emphasizes freedom of expression, inquiry, inclusiveness, and service to the community.

"We complete a thorough review of the programs before granting the honors," said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction. "We're looking for qualities such as accreditation, breadth of program, advising and mentoring, integration of career services, and successful outcomes for students. It's wonderful to see how Baker University exemplifies these qualities."

In addition to this distinction, Zippia.com has named Baker University as the best college in Kansas for preparing graduates to get a job. This illustrates the value of a liberal arts education from Baker University and the lasting effects that education has.

About Baker University

Founded in 1858 as the first university in Kansas, Baker is a private institution that educates traditional and nontraditional students through small classes, innovative instructors, and rigorous course work. Fortune 500 CEOs, New York Times best-selling authors, and Super Bowl champions all proudly claim Baker as their alma mater. The university is home to four schools: College of Arts and Sciences, School of Nursing, School of Education, and School of Professional and Graduate Studies. Baker offers undergraduate through doctoral programs. bakerU.edu.

About Colleges of Distinction: Now in its 20th year, Colleges of Distinction is committed to honoring schools throughout the U.S. for true excellence in higher education. The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience. For more information, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.

