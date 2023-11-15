BAKER'S® BOURBON BRINGS ITS LEGACY TO LIFE THROUGH EXCLUSIVE ART COLLECTION

News provided by

Beam Suntory Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

Hand-sculpted metal artwork collection celebrates the intricate details that make single barrel bourbon unique

CLERMONT, Ky., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker's® Bourbon, an ultra-premium single barrel bourbon, is proud to unveil an original collection of five distinctive art pieces as unique as the brand and its namesake. Titled, "Made Different," the collection of hand-sculpted metal artwork was created by acclaimed metal sculptor, Barbie The Welder, who found inspiration in the individualistic spirit that she shares with former Beam family distiller Baker Beam and the single barrel bourbon named after him.

Continue Reading
A hand-sculpted metal piece titled, "The Distinguished Single," from the Baker's Bourbon "Made Different" Art Collection.
A hand-sculpted metal piece titled, "The Distinguished Single," from the Baker's Bourbon "Made Different" Art Collection.

As a single barrel bourbon, no two barrels of Baker's Bourbon are the same. Within each bottle is a bold bourbon made of distinct nuances that deliver a unique experience. Similarly, art thrives on individuality, is derived from experience, and no two pieces are the same. Crafted from repurposed metal, each elaborate, sculpted art piece in the "Made Different" collection brings to life the legacy and craftsmanship behind the Baker's Bourbon, celebrating the small details and nuances that make a masterpiece, a masterpiece.

The collection includes:

  • 'Rebel With a Cause' - Inspired by Baker Beam's life and one-of-a-kind, rebellious spirit, this sculpture replicates our namesake's iconic leather jacket.
  • 'Time's Sweet Promise' - Paying homage to the benefits of time in crafting bourbon, this piece celebrates the distinction between good and great as we wait patiently for the perfect moment to transition our bourbon from barrel to bottle.
  • 'The Distinguished Single' - In both bourbon and art, creating a masterpiece is derived in the details. This unique hand-sculpted piece honors the nuances that make each barrel of Baker's Single Barrel Bourbon unique and noteworthy.
  • 'Kentucky Love' - A love letter to the origin of Baker's Bourbon, this piece honors Baker Beam's home and the love that he and the entire Beam family of distillers have for Kentucky with a sculpture featuring the limestone water, Kentucky woods and, of course, a bourbon rackhouse.
  • 'The Craftsman's Legacy' - A tribute to the craftsmanship of generations of Beam master distillers, this piece honors those who have contributed countless hours to perfecting their skills and share a profound passion for bourbon.

When creating the collection, Barbie The Welder explored another art form important to herself and the Baker's brand: storytelling. To capture the story of Baker's Bourbon, she connected with the Beam family's seventh and eighth generation Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe, absorbing their stories about bold bourbon and Jim Beam's motorcycle-riding, maverick grandnephew, Baker Beam. She was then able to bring both facets to life through her own vision and creativity, creating elaborate, tangible pieces of art made from repurposed metal that celebrate the originality of both bourbon and art.

"I'm incredibly honored to have had the opportunity to work with Baker's Bourbon to create this unique art collection which resonated with me and inspired me personally," said Barbie Parsons, professionally known as Barbie The Welder. "With this collection, I wanted to make sure that I demonstrated my commitment to creating high-quality, detailed pieces just like the craftsmen and craftswomen at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. do with Baker's Bourbon. It's truly amazing how both bourbon and art can bring people together."

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to breathe life into the narrative of Baker's Bourbon and the remarkable journey of Baker Beam through art as exquisite and refined as our bourbon itself," said Seventh Generation Master Distiller Fred Noe. "I could tell right away that Barbie was the perfect partner to bring this treasured brand to life. Her meticulously handcrafted sculptures stand as one-of-a-kind masterpieces and will offer a fresh perspective that truly celebrates the intricacies of our bourbon like never before."

Starting on November 17, fans of bourbon and art alike can find more information and purchase each piece on Barbie The Welder's website, www.barbiethewelder.com/bakersbourbon. For more information about Baker's Bourbon, please visit www.bakersbourbon.com

About Baker's Bourbon
Baker's Bourbon is a Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey bottled at 107 proof and aged a minimum of seven years. Created in 1992 by Sixth Generation Beam Master Distiller Booker Noe as part of the original Small Batch Bourbon Collection, Baker's Bourbon is named in honor of Baker Beam – grand-nephew of Jim Beam and a tenured distiller who worked at the Jim Beam Distillery for 38 years. Originally created as a small batch bourbon, Baker's Bourbon re-emerged as a single barrel product in 2019 to celebrate the individual characteristics inside each and every Baker's Bourbon barrel, while delivering the smooth, medium-bodied bourbon fans enjoy. 

About Barbie The Welder
Barbie The Welder is an American sculptor who creates detailed, unique art pieces from repurposed metal that have been featured across the globe. Exemplifying the same maverick spirit as Baker Beam, Barbie uses her creativity to interpret themes through her own lens. As a self-taught designer, she paved her own way into the art world by honing in on her love of creativity and craftsmanship.

About Beam Suntory
As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Baker's® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 53.5% Alc./Vol. ©2023 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

SOURCE Beam Suntory Inc.

Also from this source

KNOB CREEK® BOURBON PARTNERS WITH SMITHEY IRONWARE® TO RELEASE A LIMITED EDITION CAST IRON SKILLET IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

KNOB CREEK® BOURBON PARTNERS WITH SMITHEY IRONWARE® TO RELEASE A LIMITED EDITION CAST IRON SKILLET IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Knob Creek®, a leader in the Small Batch Bourbon category, announces a partnership with Smithey Ironware, premium manufacturer of artisanal cookware, ...
EL TESORO® TEQUILA ANNOUNCES NEWEST ADDITION TO THE MUNDIAL COLLECTION - EL TESORO® MUNDIAL: KNOB CREEK® RYE EDITION

EL TESORO® TEQUILA ANNOUNCES NEWEST ADDITION TO THE MUNDIAL COLLECTION - EL TESORO® MUNDIAL: KNOB CREEK® RYE EDITION

El Tesoro de Don Felipe® Tequila, the award-winning Tequila producer from La Alteña Distillery in the Jalisco highlands of Mexico, and the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.