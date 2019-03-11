Bakers Square Offering 314 Reasons To Be Excited About National Pi Day

DENVER, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its celebration of National Pi Day on March 14, Bakers Square Restaurants is giving away 314 slices of their delicious pies in a sweepstakes on their Instagram channel. To enter, participants must follow @BakersSquare and tag a friend on the sweepstakes post for a chance to be randomly selected to win. The sweepstakes runs March 11-12.

(PRNewsfoto/Bakers Square Restaurants)

"National Pi Day at Bakers Square is not only a day to commemorate a very special number but also the perfect opportunity to celebrate our award-winning pies," said Gretchen Sherlock, Senior Marketing Manager at Bakers Square. "Since the early 1970s, Bakers Square has been serving up The Best Pies in America™, so it's only natural that we take part in the numerical fun that goes along with Pi Day and everyone's favorite never-ending number."

In addition to the sweepstakes, Bakers Square is offering $2 off* any whole pie on March 13-14, and all double-crusted fruit pies ordered in-restaurant during those dates will feature π (pi) baked on it.

Pi Day is an annual holiday observed on March 14, or 3/14 in the month/day format, in celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi) that represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

Widely recognized for their French Silk pie, Bakers Square also offers a wide variety of pies year-round such as the 2018 American Pie Council Award winners Blueberry pie, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Peach, Southern Pecan, and feature pies that change every month like March's Mint Brownie Blast.

About Bakers Square

Bakers Square began in the early 1970's as an independent restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa, serving soups, sandwiches and – as it happens – some of the most incredible pies anyone in the area had ever tasted. The fresh baked double crust fruit pies, cream and meringue pies that this little restaurant turned out day in and day out soon built a reputation that reached as far away as Minneapolis.

Today, Bakers Square has grown into a network of restaurants across the upper Midwest that, in many ways, still maintains the charm and friendly appeal of that original restaurant in Iowa. For breakfast, lunch, dinner – or just a slice of pie – our guests find Bakers Square to be a comfortable and inviting place to relax, celebrate, or simply reward themselves with something special.

Bakers Square is part of the family of restaurants under American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC. (ABRH), based in Nashville. ABRH is a diversified food services company operating four family and casual dining restaurant groups in the United States including O'Charley's, Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, Village Inn and Bakers Square. ABRH also owns and operates Legendary Baking, an award-winning baker of pies and premium desserts.

About the Offer

$2 Off Any Whole Pie Offer: Excludes Cheesecake and Carrot Cake. Only valid when ordered in-restaurant. No coupon required for discount – just ask the cashier. Valid only at participating locations, while supplies last. Varieties may vary by location. Discount valid on multiple pie purchases. Not valid with other offers, promotions or discounts. Tax and gratuity not included. Valid only: 3/13/2019 - 3/14/2019.

About the Sweepstakes

Here is the link to the sweepstakes rules.

SOURCE Bakers Square Restaurants

Related Links

https://www.bakerssquare.com

