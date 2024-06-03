Bakery Enzyme Market to Attain $1.73 Billion at 5.1% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Breakthroughs in Food Technology Prompting Creation of Innovative and Highly Effective Bakery Enzyme Solutions

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently released research report by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, the global Bakery Enzyme Market is poised to reach US$ 1.05 billion in 2024 and thereafter increase at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Bakery enzymes contribute to better dough handling, a more uniform final product, a longer shelf life, and better texture. Demand for healthier options and the ability to meet specific dietary needs—like gluten-free or low-carb options—has accelerated the use of bakery enzymes by manufacturers. Bakeries are responding to the growing demand to improve the texture and quality of baked goods by using bakery enzymes as a creative solution.

Consumption of bakery enzymes has increased due to their ability to provide better machinability, a faster rate of fermentation, a firmer dough, better oxidation, and a shorter time required to mix flour. The global market has been driven by inventive and efficient enzyme solutions made possible by advancements in food technology. Increased demand for packaged bakery goods, in particular, is also supporting the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global bakery enzyme market is evaluated to ascend to $1.73 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. Global demand for bakery enzymes is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in Japan is expected to reach US$ 68.1 million in 2024.

is expected to reach in 2024. Sales of bakery enzymes in the United States are forecasted to reach $191.6 million by 2034.

are forecasted to reach by 2034. China is set to capture a market share of 48.9% in the East Asian region in 2024.

is set to capture a market share of 48.9% in the East Asian region in 2024. Revenue from the use of bakery enzymes in cakes and pastries is expected to reach $456.4 million in 2024.

"Bakery enzymes offer improved dough handling, texture, shelf life, and product uniformity, addressing the need for efficiency and quality in baking operations, with the liquid form slightly preferred over powder across the world," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Extensive Use of Bakery Enzymes in Cakes and Pastries

Since the beginning of bread production, bakery enzymes have been crucial in promoting yeast fermentation, which produces leavening. The growing appeal of cafés and coffee shops is another factor driving the expansion of the market. These places have grown into gathering places for social gatherings over coffee and the accompanying pastries and cakes. As the cafe culture grows, so does the demand for cakes and pastries.

Regional Market Dynamics for Bakery Enzymes: North America and East Asia

In 2024, North America is projected to hold 23.9% of the global bakery enzymes market share by revenue, while East Asia is expected to account for 22.4%. The demand for bakery enzymes is increasing in developing nations like China and India due to changing eating habits, traditional snacking practices, and a rise in processed food consumption. The expansion of the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) and food service industries is further driving market growth in these countries.

The United States leads the North American bakery enzymes market, with an estimated market share of 44.5% in 2024. This is largely due to the growing number of bakery shops and the increasing demand for baked goods in the country. Various companies are introducing new products to cater to this demand, positively influencing market prospects.

For instance, in March 2023, the American grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market announced plans to roll out 10 new baked goods across all its locations. Additionally, the renowned dessert company Milk Bar, founded by celebrity chef Christina Tosi, introduced two new cookie varieties to grocery stores nationwide: bite-sized crunchy cookies and ready-to-bake cookie dough.

In East Asia, China is set to hold a 50% market share in 2024. The popularity of bakery enzymes as specialty ingredients in bakery items is driving sales in the country. These specialty ingredients are crucial for ensuring the shelf life and quality of various bakery products. Bakery enzymes, in particular, serve multiple purposes to enhance the flavor and caliber of the final goods. To meet growing consumer demand, manufacturers in China are increasingly incorporating specialty ingredients into their bakery products.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bakery enzyme market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges insights into the bakery enzyme market based on product type (carbohydrase, protease, lipase), application (bread, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits), and form (powder, liquid), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

