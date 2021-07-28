Bakery Market 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities

Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bakery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bakery Market is segmented as below:

Product

Bread And Rolls



Cakes And Pastries



Cookies



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40598

Bakery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the bakery market in Packaged Foods & Meats industry include Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Bakery Market size

Bakery Market trends

Bakery Market industry analysis

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bakery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bakery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bakery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bakery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bakery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bakery market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:



Global Doughnuts Market- The doughnuts market is segmented by product (yeast doughnuts and cake doughnuts), end-user (foodservice and retail), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market- The hot dogs and sausages market is segmented by product (pork hot dogs and sausages, beef hot dogs and sausages, chicken hot dogs and sausages, and other hot dogs and sausages), application (cocktail sausages, dinner sausages, breakfast sausages, and other sausages), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cookies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Associated British Foods Plc

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

Flowers Foods Inc.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Kellogg Co.

Mondelez International Inc.

Warburtons Ltd.

Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/bakery-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio