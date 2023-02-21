Bakery premixes market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2027, North America will account for 34% of the market's growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bakery premixes market size is estimated to increase by USD 104.18 million between 2022-2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7%. The report includes historic market data from 2017-2021. In 2017, the global bakery premixes market was valued at USD 275.35 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, and the latest trends in the global market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bakery Premixes Market 2023-2027

Bakery premixes market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

Archer Daniels Midlad Co- The company offers bakery premixes like HarvestEdge baking solutions namely specialty mixes.

The company offers bakery premixes like HarvestEdge baking solutions namely specialty mixes. Bakels Co- The company offers bakery premixes like multi-seed bread concentrate and multi-mix cake ingredients.

The company offers bakery premixes like multi-seed bread concentrate and multi-mix cake ingredients. Cargill Co- The company offers bakery premixes for cakes, brownies, and bread.

The company offers bakery premixes for cakes, brownies, and bread. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor Landscape -

A few prominent vendors that offer bakery premixes in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Austrian Premix, Bakels Worldwide, Cargill Inc., Dongguan Dongmei Foods Co. Ltd., G.K. Ingredients M SDN. BHD., Glanbia plc, Groupe Limagrain Holding, KCG Corporation Co. Ltd., Lesaffre and Cie, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Midas Foods International, Millbaker SAS, Nestle SA, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Oy Karl Fazer Ab, Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd., PT. Pondan Pangan Makmur Indonesia, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., and Puratos Group NV, among others.



The global bakery premixes market is fragmented due to the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. The vendors in the global bakery premixes market compete on factors like quality, price, innovation, packaging, brand image, promotion, and distribution.

Bakery premixes market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Bakery Premixes Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Bread Products and Bakery Products), Type (Complete mix, Dough-base mix, and Dough concentrates), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the bread products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Gluten-free, high-fiber, and low-fat are some of the basic types of bread in the market for people with deficiencies like gluten intolerance and other allergies. There are also other healthier varieties of bread made from ingredients like superfood, whole wheat, multi-grain, and other similar products. For, instance, Aryzta AG is a major vendor which offers a range of gluten-free bread products like gluten-free artisan sliced sandwich bread and gluten-free white artisan sliced sandwich bread. Complete bakery mixes, in which the users only need to add water to the bakery mix to get the result to reduce the number of tasks, and human errors and ensures consistency. For instance, many bread-making professionals are reluctant to prepare sourdough bread due to the complex and tricky process involved in baking this kind of bread.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global bakery premixes market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bakery premixes market.

North America is estimated to contribute 34% of the market growth by 2027. This is due to the rising consumption of bakery products. The bakery premixes market in Europe in countries like Turkey , France , and Spain is also expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for artisanal products. The market in the APAC region is expected to grow because of the increasing population and the rising disposable income along with the expansion of global players. For instance, a vendor named Grupo Bimbo has been operating in Asia through its subsidiary in China since 2006 and has maintained a distribution system tailored to local markets.

Bakery Premixes Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers – The shifting preference for healthier alternatives due to health awareness and deficiencies among consumers is a key factor in driving demand for the global bakery premixes market. Alternatives like organic, keto, vegan, and gluten-free can be offered by vendors based on the end-user's requirement. Strong distribution networks between product manufacturers and customers through supermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, institutional clients, hypermarkets, and retail giants like Costco Wholesale are driving the demand to the global bakery premixes market. The increasing demand for customized bread-based bakery products due to the increasingly health-conscious population is also a reason for the increase in demand in the market. For instance, in 2021, UK-based Bako Group Limited introduced a vitamin-D premix for bread, rolls, and other bakery goods.

Key Trends – Growing demand for private-label bakery premixes has been a key trend in the global bakery premixes market. Bakery chains making bakery premixes a primary ingredient for their products has prompted vendors to launch premixes for even products like puffs, lava cakes, and multi-grain bread. The increase in online vendors has boosted the demand for the product.

Major challenges – Less availability of skilled labor poses a major challenge to the market. Vendors in the market have to offer additional services to address this issue. The volatility in the raw materials and their prices poses a challenge to the market. For instance, in the US, wheat averaged USD 221 per ton in 2020, USD 255 per ton in 2021, and USD 250 per ton in 2022. Such fluctuations in the prices of raw materials will be a major challenge hindering the growth of the global bakery premixes market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Bakery Premixes Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Bakery Premixes Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Bakery Premixes Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Bakery Premixes Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Bakery Premixes Market vendors

Bakery Premixes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 104.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Austrian Premix, Bakels Worldwide, Cargill Inc., Dongguan Dongmei Foods Co. Ltd., G.K. Ingredients M SDN. BHD., Glanbia plc, Groupe Limagrain Holding, KCG Corporation Co. Ltd., Lesaffre and Cie, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Midas Foods International, Millbaker SAS, Nestle SA, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Oy Karl Fazer Ab, Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd., PT. Pondan Pangan Makmur Indonesia, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., and Puratos Group NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bakery premixes market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global bakery premixes market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Bread Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Bread Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Bread Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Bread Products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Bread Products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Bakery Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Bakery Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Bakery Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Bakery Products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Bakery Products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Complete mix - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Complete mix - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Complete mix - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Complete mix - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Complete mix - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Dough-base mix - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Dough-base mix - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Dough-base mix - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Dough-base mix - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Dough-base mix - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Dough concentrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Dough concentrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Dough concentrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Dough concentrates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Dough concentrates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 112: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Bakels Worldwide

Exhibit 116: Bakels Worldwide - Overview



Exhibit 117: Bakels Worldwide - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Bakels Worldwide - Key news



Exhibit 119: Bakels Worldwide - Key offerings

12.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 120: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 G.K. Ingredients M SDN. BHD.

Exhibit 124: G.K. Ingredients M SDN. BHD. - Overview



Exhibit 125: G.K. Ingredients M SDN. BHD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: G.K. Ingredients M SDN. BHD. - Key offerings

12.7 Glanbia plc

Exhibit 127: Glanbia plc - Overview



Exhibit 128: Glanbia plc - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Glanbia plc - Key news



Exhibit 130: Glanbia plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Glanbia plc - Segment focus

12.8 Groupe Limagrain Holding

Exhibit 132: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Overview



Exhibit 133: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Segment focus

12.9 KCG Corporation Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: KCG Corporation Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: KCG Corporation Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: KCG Corporation Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Lesaffre and Cie

Exhibit 139: Lesaffre and Cie - Overview



Exhibit 140: Lesaffre and Cie - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Lesaffre and Cie - Key news



Exhibit 142: Lesaffre and Cie - Key offerings

12.11 Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Midas Foods International

Exhibit 146: Midas Foods International - Overview



Exhibit 147: Midas Foods International - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Midas Foods International - Key offerings

12.13 Nestle SA

Exhibit 149: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 150: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 152: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.14 Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.

Exhibit 154: Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Oy Karl Fazer Ab

Exhibit 158: Oy Karl Fazer Ab - Overview



Exhibit 159: Oy Karl Fazer Ab - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Oy Karl Fazer Ab - Key offerings

12.16 Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Puratos Group NV

Exhibit 164: Puratos Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 165: Puratos Group NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Puratos Group NV - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

