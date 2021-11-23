Bakery Premixes Market to grow by USD 83.01 mn | Increasing Demand for Customized Bread-based Bakery Products to Improve Market Growth | Technavio

The report on the bakery premixes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The increasing demand for customized bread-based bakery products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the bakery premixes market during the forecast period.

The bakery premixes market covers the following areas:

Bakery Premixes Market Sizing

Bakery Premixes Market Forecast

Bakery Premixes Market Analysis



Geographic Landscape

Based on geography, the bakery premixes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. Technavio's market forecast report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. It also offers competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, North America is expected to account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the bakery premixes market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The bakery premixes market growth in North America will be driven by reduced inventory costs.

Some Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Bakels Worldwide

Cargill Inc.

KCG Corporation Co. Ltd.

Lesaffre and Cie

Midas Foods International

Nestle SA

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.

Oy Karl Fazer Ab

Puratos NV/SA

Bakery Premixes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 83.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bakels Worldwide, Cargill Inc., KCG Corporation Co. Ltd., Lesaffre and Cie, Midas Foods International, Nestle SA, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Oy Karl Fazer Ab, and Puratos NV/SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

