Bakery Products market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 41.49 million from 2021 to 2026| Market is driven by the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the "bakery products market in Europe" is estimated to grow by USD 41.49 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.28% according to Technavio's latest report. This growth is driven by evolving consumer tastes, innovative vendor strategies, and emerging trends. In-store bakeries in supermarkets are a key driver, offering convenience and quality, while challenges arise from the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on ingredient supply chains and pricing. Nonetheless, with insights into these dynamics, businesses can position themselves effectively for growth in this vibrant market. Download a sample now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bakery Products Market in Europe 2022-2026
Bakery products market in Europe: Major Companies

  • AGROFERT AS
  • Alpha Baking Co. Inc.
  • Associated British Foods plc
  • Bakers Delight Holdings Ltd.
  • Britannia Industries Ltd.
  • Dr. Schar AG Spa
  • European Gourmet Bakery
  • Finsbury Food Group Plc
  • Flowers Foods Inc.
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
  • Harry Brot GmbH
  • Jubilant Bhartia Group
  • Lantmannen Unibake International
  • Mondelez International Inc.
  • Premier Foods Plc
  • Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS
  • Warburtons Ltd.

Bakery products market in Europe: Geographical Analysis

The regional analysis of the bakery products market in Europe involves examining different parts of Europe to understand demand variations for baked goods. It considers factors like local preferences and economic conditions that influence purchasing behaviors. This analysis enables companies to customize strategies to cater to specific regional needs, ensuring effective marketing and product offerings that align with local tastes and consumer behaviors.

Bakery products market in Europe: Market Driver

A significant driving force behind the growth of the bakery products market in Europe is the increasing prominence of in-store bakeries within supermarkets. These in-store bakeries have gained popularity due to their unique offerings, including smaller-sized options like half loaves or two-bun packages. This approach helps to prevent natural products from spoiling since they lack preservatives. Additionally, the emergence of par-baked, pre-baked, or bake-off products has gained attention in recent years. These products are convenient for consumers, requiring minimal effort and time for preparation. In-store bakeries, often found in supercenters and clubhouses, have become favoured one-stop destinations for bakery goods due to their emphasis on freshness and quality. Their specialization in unique items further contributes to the market's growth prospects during the forecast period..

Bakery products market in Europe: Segmentation

The bakery products market in Europe research report extensively covers market segmentation by product (bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others) and type (fresh bakery products and frozen bakery products).

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

