Bakery Products Market size to grow by USD 231.14 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increasing retail value of sales of private-label bakery products boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bakery products market size is estimated to increase by USD 231.14 billion from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The rising retail sales value of private-label bakery products is exerting a favorable influence on the worldwide bakery products market. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Bakery Products Market 2023 – 2027: Company Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bakery Products Market

The bakery products market report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the major market companies, including:

Aryzta AG

Associated British Foods Plc

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Finsbury Food Group Plc

Flowers Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Gruma SAB de CV

Hostess Brands Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Kerry Group Plc

Puratos Group NV

Rich Products Corp.

Roberts Bakery

Valora Holding AG

Warburtons Ltd.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Bakery Products Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Product (Bread and rolls, Cakes and pastries, Cookies, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

During the forecast period, the bread and rolls market segment is expected to experience substantial growth, offering a diverse range of products including whole wheat, sourdough, and gluten-free options to address health concerns like wheat allergies and celiac disease. This market was valued at USD 180.95 billion in 2017 and continues to be led by prominent players like Warburtons, who are actively expanding their offerings in response to the demand for gluten-free bread. Similarly, the cakes and pastries segment is also on the rise due to an increased variety of offerings, including items like breakfast cakes, croissants, and pretzels.

Packaged Bakery Products Market: According to Technavio's analyst, the packaged bakery products market size is expected to be valued at USD 163.9 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 6.75%. This packaged bakery products market research report extensively covers key market segmentations - Product (bread, cakes and pastries, cookies, crackers and pretzels, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Frozen Bakery Products Market: The frozen bakery products market size is forecasted to size by USD 10.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. This report extensively covers the product (frozen cakes, frozen pies, frozen cookies and crackers, and frozen pastries) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

